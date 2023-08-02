Home » The Mexican Peso Depreciates Against the Dollar Amid Global Portfolio Shifts
Business

The Mexican Peso Depreciates Against the Dollar Amid Global Portfolio Shifts

by admin
The Mexican Peso Depreciates Against the Dollar Amid Global Portfolio Shifts

The Mexican peso started off Wednesday, August 2, with a slight depreciation of 0.05% against the dollar, according to data from the Bank of Mexico. The peso had maintained its value at 17.08 units per greenback in the previous day. Gabriela Siller, the director of Economic and Financial Analysis at Banco Base, explained that the exchange rate in Mexico has once again risen above the 17 pesos mark due to changes in global investment portfolios resulting from the US credit rating cut.

In terms of the dollar’s performance today, it is quoted at 16.89 pesos per dollar. The exchange rate ranged between a minimum of 16.8349 and a maximum of 16.9877 pesos per dollar. The Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) reports an exchange rate of $16.85 per dollar. The fluctuation in the exchange rate holds significant importance for Mexico as it plays a crucial role in various aspects of economic and social life, especially as a country highly dependent on exports and open to international trade.

A weaker national currency leads to higher prices for imported goods and services, subsequently impacting domestic prices and the purchasing power of consumers. Furthermore, an unfavorable exchange rate can contribute to a trade balance deficit as imports become more expensive. Therefore, maintaining a balanced trade balance is crucial for the country’s economic stability.

In terms of purchasing dollars today, the rates are as follows: Affirm offers $16.00, Azteca Bank offers $16.18, BBVA offers $16.35, Citibanamex offers $16.49, and Scotiabank offers $15.80. On the other hand, the selling price of the dollar stands at $17.40 at Affirm, $17.09 at Azteca Bank, $17.26 at BBVA, $17.44 at Citibanamex, and $17.35 at Scotiabank.

These figures provide a snapshot of the current exchange rate scenario and can potentially impact various economic aspects in Mexico.

You may also like

Calderone on basic income: “The check will be...

The Red Devils Unveil New Hardcore eSports Equipment...

Fortune 500: These German companies made the list

Arera, gas bills even lighter in July: -2.1%....

Siemens delivers new Munich S-Bahn fleet for two...

Resolution 3 of 08/01/2023 – Adoption of Decree...

Gift Tax: These allowances and tax rates apply

Goldman Sachs Analyst John Castic Found Dead in...

Negative Milan Stock Exchange, Fitch’s judgment on the...

How the KfW loan is driving students into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy