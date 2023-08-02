The Mexican Peso Expected to Rebound Against the US Dollar in 2023 and 2024

Title: Mexican Peso Gains Momentum, Predicted to Strengthen Further in 2023 and Beyond

The Mexican peso has experienced a remarkable surge against the US dollar in the first half of 2023, marking seven consecutive months of gains and reaching levels not seen in close to eight years. According to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the peso has appreciated by 14.1% during this period, with the exchange rate touching a yearly low of 16.62 units at the end of last month.

Experts from the private sector, consulted by Banxico, are projecting a favorable outlook for the Mexican peso in the coming months. They anticipate a rebound, with the price of the dollar returning to 17.00 units in August and gradually rising to 17.90 units by December. Furthermore, market specialists are now foreseeing even greater strength for the peso towards the end of 2023 and into 2024.

The latest edition of Banxico’s Survey on the Expectations of Private Sector Economic Specialists reveals that experts no longer expect the peso-dollar exchange rate to return to 18.00 units in 2023, as previously predicted. Instead, they anticipate the rate to hover around 17.90 units by the end of the year. This represents an improvement compared to the previous survey, where analysts anticipated the dollar to trade above 18.00 pesos by the end of November.

Looking ahead, experts predict that the exchange rate may touch 18.00 units again by the end of January 2024 and possibly even rise to 19.00 units by the close of the year. These revised projections indicate a more optimistic outlook for the local currency, as analysts had previously expected the price of the dollar to reach 19.30 pesos by the end of 2024.

Banxico explained that the expectations regarding the exchange rate have decreased compared to the previous month. The survey was conducted between July 20th and 28th.

Despite the positive forecast for 2024, Banco Base suggests that the Mexican peso could resume its gains and potentially breach the 16.00 peso floor once the electoral processes in Mexico and the United States, scheduled for 2024, are concluded. Gabriela Siller Pagaza, Director of Economic and Financial Analysis at Banco Base, believes that a pro-business and pro-international trade stance by the elected officials could pave the way for further peso appreciation, with levels potentially reaching 15.80 pesos per dollar after the elections.

However, uncertainties loom, as surprises in the markets could disrupt the peso’s upward trajectory. Past events, such as the cancellation of the New International Airport of Mexico City at the beginning of the current government term, had a significant impact on the exchange rate. Nevertheless, analysts attribute the current peso strength to the resolution of various political and economic uncertainties, such as the Trump administration, Brexit, the Mexican recession of 2019, the airport cancellation in 2018, and the ongoing pandemic.

As investors and market participants continue to monitor political developments and macroeconomic factors, the Mexican peso remains a focus of attention in the financial markets, with expectations for further gains in the coming months and beyond.

[End of article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

