The Mexican Peso Gains Ground Against the Dollar on January 5, 2024 – Check Out the Exchange Rates in Mexican Banks

The Mexican peso strengthened in half-day trading on January 5, 2024, with the price of the dollar currently standing at 16.88 units. This represents a 0.71% increase compared to Thursday’s reference price, despite initially dropping 0.39% to 17.07 units following the release of the US employment report.

The Mexican currency is on track to finish the first week of 2024 with a 0.39% gain. For those looking to exchange currency at Mexican banks, here are the current exchange rates:

– BBVA Mexico: 16.04 pesos for purchase and 17.18 pesos for sale
– Citibanamex: 16.39 pesos for purchase and 17.33 pesos for sale
– Azteca Bank: 16.35 pesos for purchase and 17.75 pesos for sale
– Banorte: 15.75 pesos for purchase and 17.20 pesos for sale
– Affirm Bank: 15.90 pesos for purchase and 17.40 pesos for sale
– Scotiabank: 15.20 pesos for purchase and 18.20 pesos for sale
– Inbursa: 16.70 pesos for purchase and 18.00 pesos for sale

The exchange rates were recorded at 10:27 a.m. and are subject to change. This information has been provided by Reuters.

