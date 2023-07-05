Home » The Mexican Peso Hits a New Low Against the Dollar, Reaching Levels Not Seen Since 2015
Business

The Mexican Peso Hits a New Low Against the Dollar, Reaching Levels Not Seen Since 2015

by admin
The Mexican Peso Hits a New Low Against the Dollar, Reaching Levels Not Seen Since 2015

Title: Mexican Peso Strengthens as the Dollar Slips: Exchange Rate Reaches Lowest Point in Years

Subtitle: Economist Predicts Further Drop in the Exchange Rate as the Peso Continues to Strengthen

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Today, the Mexican peso is riding high against the US dollar, reaching new lows not seen since 2015. The exchange rate currently stands at 17.0063 pesos per dollar, with a downward trend in real-time trading. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar closed at 17.0562 pesos per unit on Tuesday.

Economist Gabriela Siller reports that the exchange rate hit a new low of 17.0159 pesos per dollar earlier, marking the lowest point of the year. This downward trend is considered significant as the exchange rate falls below 17 pesos to the dollar for the first time in six years.

Analysts predict that if the current pattern observed since July of last year persists, the exchange rate could potentially drop to 16.74 pesos per dollar by the end of this year. This would signify a new milestone in the Mexican peso’s strength.

The following are the latest buy and sell prices for the dollar at various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $17.0562 – Sell: $17.0562
– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74
– Banamex: Buy: $17.04 – Sell: $18.02
– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
– Banorte: Buy: $15.90 – Sell: $17.31
– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.65 – Sell: $17.29
– IXE: Buy: $15.90 – Sell: $17.30
– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.69
– Monex: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.04
– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.87
– Inbursa: Buy: $16.80 – Sell: $18.80
– Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.08
– Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.44
– Spa area: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.70

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,388.3, displaying a downward trend in real-time trading.

See also  Global chip sales plummeted by more than 20% in February, the biggest drop since 2009- finance.sina.com.cn

Furthermore, the Euro is quoted at $18.51 pesos, while the pound sterling’s overall average stands at $21.63 pesos.

For more updates on the exchange rate and other financial news, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

It is important to note that exchange rates are subject to fluctuations, and individuals should stay informed and consult with financial experts before making any major decisions.

Reference:
[Link: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, the peso breaks a new record and closes stable](insert URL if available, if not remove)

You may also like

Mark Zuckerberg’s Real Estate Empire: From Silicon Valley...

The federal government pays 243 million for failed...

Trust among advertising companies. The forecast is to...

Brandenburg: Because of mistakes by the authorities –...

Resolution 36 of 06/21/2023 – Conferment of professional...

Still LNG from Russia – Europe’s big sanctions...

Eurovita, saved the customers will pay the bondholders

Hamburg – Traffic light parties block Warburg investigation...

Bisignani: “Meloni wins the Europeans hands down and...

How the North Sea is to become a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy