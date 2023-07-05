The Mexican Peso Hits a New Low Against the Dollar, Reaching Levels Not Seen Since 2015

Title: Mexican Peso Strengthens as the Dollar Slips: Exchange Rate Reaches Lowest Point in Years

Subtitle: Economist Predicts Further Drop in the Exchange Rate as the Peso Continues to Strengthen

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Today, the Mexican peso is riding high against the US dollar, reaching new lows not seen since 2015. The exchange rate currently stands at 17.0063 pesos per dollar, with a downward trend in real-time trading. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar closed at 17.0562 pesos per unit on Tuesday.

Economist Gabriela Siller reports that the exchange rate hit a new low of 17.0159 pesos per dollar earlier, marking the lowest point of the year. This downward trend is considered significant as the exchange rate falls below 17 pesos to the dollar for the first time in six years.

Analysts predict that if the current pattern observed since July of last year persists, the exchange rate could potentially drop to 16.74 pesos per dollar by the end of this year. This would signify a new milestone in the Mexican peso’s strength.

The following are the latest buy and sell prices for the dollar at various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $17.0562 – Sell: $17.0562

– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74

– Banamex: Buy: $17.04 – Sell: $18.02

– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

– Banorte: Buy: $15.90 – Sell: $17.31

– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.65 – Sell: $17.29

– IXE: Buy: $15.90 – Sell: $17.30

– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.69

– Monex: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.04

– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.87

– Inbursa: Buy: $16.80 – Sell: $18.80

– Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.08

– Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.44

– Spa area: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.70

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,388.3, displaying a downward trend in real-time trading.

Furthermore, the Euro is quoted at $18.51 pesos, while the pound sterling’s overall average stands at $21.63 pesos.

It is important to note that exchange rates are subject to fluctuations, and individuals should stay informed and consult with financial experts before making any major decisions.

