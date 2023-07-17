Title: Mexican Peso Hits New Low for the Year on Speculation of Federal Reserve Policy Changes

Date: July 17, 2023

The Mexican peso reached a new low for the year on Friday, July 14, trading at 16.7727 pesos per dollar. Although the week begins with a slight depreciation on Monday, July 17, the local currency’s behavior is unprecedented in the past eight years as the market anticipates the next move by the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy.

Closing last week with a 2.30% appreciation, or around 16.75 pesos per dollar, the Mexican peso hit levels not seen since 2015. Gabriela Siller Pagaza, the director of Economic and Financial Analysis at Banco Base, attributed this appreciation to the possibility that the Federal Reserve may be concluding its cycle of interest rate hikes.

Throughout the previous week, the peso-dollar exchange rate fluctuated between 16.9811 and 17.3959 pesos per dollar. There was only one session of losses following the release of the June employment report in the United States, which showed a slowdown in job creation. Additionally, the publication of the inflation report for June in the US led to the Mexican peso being quoted at 16.80 units per dollar.

Today, Monday, July 17, the Mexican peso opened the session with a depreciation, trading at approximately 16.8203 pesos per dollar. This represents a decline of 0.0843 cents or 0.50% against the US currency. The buying and selling rates are at 16.8150 and 16.8255 pesos, respectively.

In terms of the exchange rate of the dollar in major Mexican banks on Sunday, July 17, 2023, the rates were as follows:

To Purchase:

– Banorte: 15.65 pesos

– Santander: 15.70 pesos

– BBVA: 15.87 pesos

– Banamex: 16.23 pesos

– Banco Azteca: 16.36 pesos

For Sale:

– Banorte: 17.05 pesos

– BBVA: 17.18 pesos

– Banamex: 17.18 pesos

– Banco Azteca: 17.29 pesos

– Santander: 17.40 pesos

As investors closely monitor the Federal Reserve’s decision-making, speculation regarding possible policy changes continues to impact the Mexican peso’s performance in the foreign exchange markets. These developments are being closely followed by financial news outlet, Binary Herald.

Note: The mentioned exchange rates may vary and are accurate as of July 17, 2023.

