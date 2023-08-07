The Mexican Peso Sees Slight Rise in Exchange Rate Against the US Dollar: August 6, 2023

Title: Mexican Peso Sees Slight Rise in Exchange Rate Against Dollar

Subtitle: Currency Appreciates as Bank of Mexico Holds Interest Rates Steady

Date: August 6, 2023

The exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the dollar has begun the day with a slight rise, ranging from a maximum of $18.80 to a minimum of $16.20 pesos, as reported by Bloomberg. Although performing well compared to other emerging economy currencies, the peso remains in third place against the dollar, appreciating by 14.04% so far this year, according to Bloomberg data.

Looking ahead, the Bloomberg site suggests that the recent decrease in the interest rate of the Bank of Mexico could potentially result in a limited depreciation, starting from November of this year.

As of today, August 6, 2023, the USD is trading at $17.28 pesos with a depreciation of -0.16% compared to the previous week. Throughout the day, the dollar has fluctuated between $16.00 pesos and $17.57 pesos, as stated by Bloomberg’s financial platform. The official page of the Official Journal of the Federation confirms the exchange rate for the day at $17.28 pesos per dollar.

In Mexican banks, the purchase price of the dollar ranges from $15.85 pesos (Banorte) to $16.80 pesos (Inbursa), while the sale price ranges from $17.54 pesos (BBVA) to $18.80 pesos (Inbursa), according to the latest updates from the banks’ websites.

Switching gears to the euro, its exchange rate against the peso is estimated at a buying range of $16.90 pesos (BBVA) to $18.54 pesos (Citibanamex), while the selling range is from $19.10 pesos (Banorte) to $20.00 pesos (Inbursa).

It is important for travelers and investors to keep an eye on these exchange rates to make informed decisions. The mentioned rates are subject to fluctuations throughout the day, so it is advised to check with the respective banks for the most accurate rates before any transactions are made.