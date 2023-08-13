The Mexican Peso Strengthens Against the US Dollar as Currency Closes the Week Above $17

The Mexican Currency Closes the Week Positioning Itself Above the US Dollar

By: Luis Flores

This Friday, August 11, the Mexican currency gained ground again against the American dollar, which will have to fight on Saturday and Sunday to return to 17 pesos. The National Bank of Mexico has set the exchange rate for this day at $16.9548 pesos.

According to the files of the Official Gazette of the Federation, on a day like today but in 2022, the exchange rate was set by the Bank of Mexico at $19.9562 MN, while in 2021 it was quoted at $20.1038 MN; in both cases with a distant difference from what happens this 2023.

In this scenario, it was indicated that the week closed for the greenback with a loss of -0.65 percent, in the month it rises 1.816 percent; decreased by -0.74 percent in the quarter, and so far this year it has depreciated by -12.31 percent.

During the Joe Biden administration, the dollar has fallen -13.32 percent, while that of the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also fallen -15.36 percent.

For those who want to change dollars, it is recommended to check where they offer a better price and go where it suits them best.

Exchange Rate

Banco Azteca buys at 16.55 and sells at 17.39

BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.47 and sells at 17.38

Banorte buys at 15.90 and sells at 17.35

Citibanamex buys at 16.48 and sells at 17.43

Scotiabank buys at 16.10 and sells at 17.70

Given these data, it was specified that the best bank to sell dollars is Banco Azteca, and to buy dollars, the best option is Banorte.

