The Mexican Peso Surges Against the Dollar as Interest Rate Hike Speculation Eases

In a fourth consecutive day of gains, the Mexican peso broke the 17 units barrier against the US dollar on Wednesday, driven by speculation of an early end to interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve of the United States. According to official data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the exchange rate closed the day at 16.8870 units, representing a 0.98 percent increase from the previous day’s close of 17.0540 units.

The surge in the peso follows a substantial weakening of the dollar. The Dollar Index (DXY) of the Intercontinental Exchange, which measures the greenback against a basket of G7 currencies, fell 1.13% to reach 100.58 points at market close. This movement benefited not only the peso but also other Latin American currencies such as the Brazilian real.

The decline in the dollar can be attributed to a decrease in the yields of US Treasury bonds, which followed lower-than-expected inflation data. The inflation rate in the United States rose by 0.2% monthly in June, and by 3% year-on-year, figures that fell short of analyst forecasts. This development has further fueled speculation of an early end to the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening cycle.

Experts believe that the positive trend for the peso will continue, with potential future supports at 16.75 and 16.50 pesos. However, they caution that additional data, such as the upcoming release of the American Producer Price Index and new jobless claim numbers, will be crucial in shaping further progress.

Despite the implications of these events, the Mexican peso has strengthened its position as one of the best-performing currencies this year, appreciating by 13.44 percent since December of the previous year.

With traders closely monitoring the swing low of October 2015, at 16.32 pesos per dollar, further appreciation for the peso is anticipated. However, much will depend on upcoming economic data releases and the Federal Reserve’s decisions regarding interest rates.

