The Mexican Peso Weakens as Dollar Approaches 17.00 Units

Title: Mexican Peso Hits 17.00 Units Against Dollar as Currency Faces Second Consecutive Day of Losses

Subtitle: Analyst Consensus Suggests Optimistic Outlook for Mexican Peso in the Coming Years

Investing.com – The Mexican peso continues to weaken against the dollar, with the exchange rate approaching 17.00 units at the close of Friday’s session on July 21. At 2:03 p.m. Mexico City time, the dollar was trading at 16.99 Mexican pesos, marking a 0.75% depreciation of the national currency. This decline signifies the peso’s second consecutive day of losses, raising concerns about a potential weekly drop of 1.4%.

According to Gabriela Siller Pagaza, the director of Economic and Financial Analysis at Banco Base, technical indicators suggest the market’s uncertainty, as the peso’s recent appreciation is primarily driven by expectations rather than economic fundamentals. Analysts are eagerly anticipating the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy decision on July 26, which could offer key insights into the peso’s future performance.

Director of Economic and Stock Market Analysis at CIBanco, Jorge Gordillo Arias, believes that the recent behavior observed in the market does not necessarily indicate a change in the favorable trend for the Mexican peso. However, it does highlight the currency’s volatility due to temporary adjustments in operator perception.

Despite recent losses, analysts participating in the Citibanamex Survey of Expectations express an improved outlook for the Mexican peso in the second half of 2023. The survey’s projections, released on Thursday, indicate a future exchange rate below the psychological barrier of 18.00 units, with a projected rate of 17.95 by the end of 2023. This represents an improvement from the previous consensus projection of 18.30.

The Citibanamex exercise also revealed varying outlooks from different financial institutions. Bank of America maintains a less optimistic scenario for the Mexican peso, projecting a rate of 19.00, whereas BNP Paribas holds the most favorable scenario, projecting a rate of 16.70.

Looking even further ahead to the end of 2024, the analyst consensus places the exchange rate at 19.03, indicating a dip from the previous projection of 19.25 two weeks ago.

Considering the recent volatility in the market and the upcoming policy decisions, it remains uncertain how these projections will unfold. However, analysts and investors will closely monitor the developments to gauge the Mexican peso’s performance against the dollar in the coming years.

Disclaimer: The above article does not constitute financial advice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

