The Mexican peso’s cyclical nature: Analyzing its current strength and future outlook

Title: Mexican Peso Shows Resilience Amidst Economic Cycles, Dollar Falls Below 17-Peso Barrier

Publication: Forbes Mexico

According to renowned investor Ray Dalio, the cyclical nature of markets is a significant factor to consider when analyzing investment opportunities. The Mexican peso, being a vital financial asset, follows this pattern. Recent market developments have seen the dollar fall below the 17-peso barrier, signaling positive momentum in the country’s economy.

This notable shift occurred after the publication of lower-than-expected inflation data in the United States, coupled with strong US consumer confidence data. With inflation decelerating below 5% annually for the first time in two years, risk assets around the world received a boost, causing a positive impact on the Mexican peso.

An analysis of past periods reveals that the dollar has experienced periods of strength following significant shocks. For instance, during the 2008 crisis, after rising from 10 to 15.50 pesos, the dollar eventually recovered almost all the impact, reaching 11.50 pesos. Similarly, between April 2013 and January 2017, the dollar surged from 12 to 22 pesos per dollar, but eventually recovered to 17.50 pesos that same year. Currently, the Mexican peso has managed to rebound and surpass its pre-pandemic levels.

While the dollar could potentially decrease further to be worth less than 16 pesos, it is important to note that this should not be mistaken as a new normal of continuous strength. Dalio emphasizes that “this time is different” are dangerous words for investors. Cyclical patterns remain constant, and the fundamental relationship between currencies lies in the inflation differential.

It is worth noting that an excessive strength of the peso can lead to significant problems, particularly in sectors that depend heavily on the dollar. For example, in dollarized sectors such as agriculture, a strong peso can cause profitability issues for corn producers who face skyrocketing costs. The resulting lack of production and supply can then lead to increased inflation. Furthermore, imported products are likely to rise in price when the dollar inevitably strengthens in the future.

The responsibility to address these dynamics lies with the Bank of Mexico, which must take a holistic approach and lower interest rates to curb the current excesses. This move would not only help in stabilizing the peso but also save billions of pesos paid as interest to global investors. Until such measures are implemented, the peso is likely to continue its strong performance.

*José Segarra, President of the CFA Society Mexico, acknowledges the importance of recognizing market cycles and their impact on currencies. With his extensive experience managing multi-billion-dollar investment portfolios, Segarra provides financial advice and executes corporate events such as capital raising and mergers and acquisitions.

