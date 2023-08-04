The Mexican Peso’s Winning Streak Comes to an Abrupt Halt as It Falls 4% Against the Dollar

Title: Mexican Peso Falls as Global Market Concerns Intensify

The streak of strength enjoyed by the Mexican peso in recent months has come to an abrupt halt as the currency falls 4% against the dollar, outpacing other major Latin American economies. The Colombian and Chilean pesos, along with the Brazilian real, have also experienced losses of 3% during the same period. As of Thursday, the dollar is trading at 17.30 pesos in Mexico.

The downward trend in the Mexican peso can be attributed to several factors, the most significant being the recent downgrade of US debt by the Fitch rating agency. With negotiations on the debt ceiling facing delays, the agency lowered the US debt rating to AA+. This move led investors to adjust their portfolios, resulting in a reduction of their exposure to assets linked to US debt. This global reaction was not limited to the fall of the peso but also impacted the stock market in Mexico.

Further exacerbating the situation, positive labor market data from the US on Thursday pushed the dollar to a four-week high, causing a general decline in emerging market currencies. This sell-off was influenced by concerns over China‘s real estate sector, which kept investors in a cautious mood. Among its emerging market peers, the Mexican peso experienced the worst performance.

Market strategist Luciano Rostagno from Brazil-based investment bank Mizuho highlighted the sudden change in market conditions, stating that many currencies in the region appeared stretched. Rostagno also expressed concerns about the divergence in monetary policy cycles between Latin American central banks and the US Federal Reserve, suggesting potential headwinds in the second half of the year.

In response to regional inflation spikes, Brazil’s central bank followed Chile with its first interest rate cut in three years. This move signals the beginning of a downward rate cycle, and it is anticipated that Mexico, whose monetary policy will be announced next week, will refrain from further interest rate hikes and maintain its reference rate.

As global market concerns continue to intensify, the Mexican peso faces a challenging period ahead. Traders and investors will closely monitor the decisions made by central banks in both Latin America and the US, as well as global economic indicators.

