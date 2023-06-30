The Mexican Peso’s Winning Streak Could Face Challenges in the Second Half of 2023

Title: Mexican Peso’s Winning Streak Faces Potential Reversal in Second Half of 2023

By Julio Sanchez Onofre

Investing.com – The second half of 2023 is expected to bring changes for investors as central banks worldwide adopt different approaches to combat inflation. While major economies outline further interest rate hikes, emerging markets like Mexico may start cutting rates, potentially disrupting the winning trend observed so far this year.

At noon on Thursday, the dollar traded at 17.10 pesos, representing a slight intraday depreciation of the national currency. Despite this, the first half of the year is projected to conclude with an accumulated appreciation of 12.1%.

BlackRock analysts believe that the Mexican peso still has room to gain ground against the dollar, with a potential drop below 17.00 pesos per dollar. Sergio Mendez, the general director of BlackRock Mexico, attributes the currency’s historical advance to capital influx resulting from exports, remittances, and investments due to the relocation of production chains, as well as fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability.

The prediction of a dollar below 17.00 pesos is shared by financial institutions such as BNP Paribas and XP Investments, according to the latest edition of the Citibanamex Survey of Expectations.

BlackRock foresees the peso’s appreciation to continue until the third quarter of this year. However, the scenario could change in the last three months of 2023.

Analysts project that the United States may initiate two more 25-basis point rate hikes in the near future. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements this week reinforce the expectation that monetary policy has not been tight enough to bring down inflation to the target of 2%.

Conversely, markets and analysts anticipate that Mexico’s central bank, Banxico, will start cutting rates as early as September, with the majority betting on downward movements in November and December. Inflation surprises and potentially more restrictive real interest rates due to adjusted inflation projections support this outlook.

José Luis Ortega from BlackRock explained that the ex-ante real rate, currently above 6.5%, would increase as inflation expectations decrease. He believes that by November, conditions will be favorable for Banxico to begin a cycle of rate cuts.

This anticipated shift in interest rates could impact the Mexican peso, as the rate differential between the United States and Mexico, currently at 600 basis points, may reduce its attractiveness to investors.

While this could result in a decline in the peso’s strength, analysts at BlackRock are confident in the currency’s solid foundation and do not anticipate a significant impact from the reduction in the rate spread.

They maintain that the exchange rate will likely enter a period of stability or experience slight moderate depreciation going forward, suggesting that the peso’s appreciation may lose momentum.

In conclusion, the second half of 2023 could bring a reversal of fortunes for the Mexican peso as emerging markets like Mexico consider rate cuts, while major economies continue with interest rate hikes to tackle inflation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

