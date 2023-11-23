The micro-short drama market is expected to form a “three-thirds world” situation. North America is the region with the largest overseas output of Chinese short dramas.

The micro-short drama market is expected to form a “three-thirds world” situation. North America is the region with the largest overseas export of Chinese short dramas. Industry insiders said that participants in the micro-short drama market come from all walks of life, from barbaric growth to locked-in competition. The pattern may not take more than 9 years. Chen Ruiqing, chairman of Dianzhong Technology, said bluntly, “The platformization of micro-short dramas must be a trend, and it may be born from online literary companies, established film and television media and MCN organizations (daren companies).” In other words, the competition in the micro-short drama market in the future The pattern is expected to be divided into three parts.

In addition, many industry insiders mentioned that from August to September, the short drama industry began to experience low gross profit margins, serious homogeneity of works, and new users’ demand for high-quality products. If there is not enough profit sharing at home, going overseas will become a new blue ocean track, and there are already pioneers reaping the dividends of overseas growth. Zhao Ying, the person in charge of an overseas short drama platform, said that North America currently accounts for the largest share of Chinese short drama output. Zhao Ying told reporters that the domestic micro-short drama market is expected to be 25 billion yuan in 2023, but the global micro-short drama market is expected to be US$10 billion (more than 70 billion yuan).

Share this: Facebook

X

