The Milan Stock Exchange accelerates driven by US bank accounts

Wall Street bank accounts better than expected

Closing up for the European stock exchanges, supported in the afternoon by the US quarterly reports. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib recorded an increase of 0.34%, in Paris the Cac40 of 0.38% and in Frankfurt the Dax40 of 0.3%. The acceleration of the Dow Jones after a flat start has allowed European stocks to recover ground after a day spent fluctuating on parity. Above all, the better-than-expected accounts of Bank of America and Morgan Stanley boosted the price lists. On the macro front, a new series of data has arrived from the United States, notably including retail sales (up less than expected) and industrial production in June (down more than expected). In this context, we continue to await the next meetings of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in July. The disappointing Chinese data on GDP and retail sales released yesterday continued to weigh negatively on stocks such as luxury goods.

Leonardo shines again

Moving on to Piazza Affari, purchase session for Banca Mediolanum (+2.18%), when Leonardo (+2.16%) continued in the wake of the performance on the eve. More sales on Moncler (-1.41%) and a weak day also for Ferrari (-1.06%).

Dollar down for two months

On the foreign exchange market, the euro changed hands at 1.1229 dollars (1.1265 at the start and 1.1236 at the close yesterday). The price of oil has started to rise again: the contract for September delivery on Brent gains 1.31% to 79.53 dollars a barrel and that expiring in August on the WTI gains 1.55% to 75.3 dollars a barrel. Finally, the price of gas in Amsterdam rose by 8.7% to 27.27 euros per megawatt hour