The Milan Stock Exchange at the top in Europe at the close of May 19th

The stock markets of the Old Continent are all positive after the launch of Wall Street. There Milan Stock Exchange with an increase of 1% it remains the best in Europe pending the decision on Italy’s rating by Moody’s. Expectations are positive in the sense that the agency should limit itself to giving some indications without affecting the rating. In the wake of Piazza Affari, Paris +0.6%, Frankfurt + 0.7%, Amsterdam by 0.6% and a more cautious London up by 0.3%. Moscow’s price lists are flat, with gas remaining a few fractions above 30 euros per megawatt hour, recovering by 2% compared to yesterday’s closing. Spread between 10-year BTPs at 184 basis points.

The US debt does not worry

In the States it seems that the possibility of an agreement on the debt ceiling is opening up: the speaker of the House, the Republican Kevin McCarthy, said he was “optimistic” and that a solution could be voted on next week, even if in the last few hours there seems to be a new slowdown in the negotiations. However, the puzzle remains on the moves of the central banks, with the Federal Reserve which would seem willing to take a break to reflect on the rate hike and the European Central Bank which, on the contrary, could still tighten its belt so that inflation tends again to 2%, as evidenced by the institute’s monthly bulletin Today. The Ftse Mib closed up by 1%, while the spread decreased to 182 points (from 186) and the yield on ten-year BTPs to 4.25% (from 4.3%). In the evening, Moody’s will release its opinion on the Italian public debt.

Monday dividend day

Nineteen blue chip dividends will be released on Monday. Practically half of the Ftse Mib. It is therefore inevitable to attend a strong diet session quantifiable in a theoretical -1.25-1.3%. Seven companies will recognize a coupon with an annual return of more than 5%: Intesa SanPaolo, Azimut, Banca Generali, Eni, Unipol, A2a and Italgas.