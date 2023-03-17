The index closed at +1.38%, touching 26,000 points

The European stock exchanges raised their heads on the day in which the ECB raised the cost of money by 50 basis points, bringing it to 3.5%. The institute confirmed that in the future it will make decisions based on the data, avoiding referring to new “significant rises” in rates, as happened in the past months. In addition there was the intervention of the Swiss central bank in favor of Credit Suisse and giants such as Morgan Stanley and Jp Morgan for the rescue of First Republic Bank. President Christine Lagarde has given further guarantees by saying she is ready to intervene on the banking system, if ever there is a need, they have again encouraged purchases on the stock markets. Milan gained 1.38%, to 25,918.76 points. Recoveries, in some cases more substantial, also for the other stock exchanges of the old continent: +1.63% Frankfurt, +0.90% London, +2.03% Paris, +1.45% Madrid, +1.96% Zurich.

Record rises for Webuild and Cucinelli

In Piazza Affari, the banks recovered ground, with Unicredit (+2.7%) boasting the best performance, after the slide on the eve. Iveco (+5.7%), Saipem (+3.9%) and Italgas (+4.2%) also stood out, while Eni left 1.2% on the sidelines. affected by the weakness of the oil sector. A2a rose by 2.19% on the day the 2022 accounts were released. The account effect also supported Snam’s prices (+3%). Outside the main basket, Cucinelli achieved +8.5%, after the upward revision of the 2023 revenue estimates. Webuild achieved a jump of 12.10% to 1.77 euro in light of the release of the 2022 results and the update of the business plan.

BONDS

Bond purchases. 10-year Treasury Notes at 3.41%. German Bund at 2.19%. BTP. 4.05%. The spread is sharply decreasing to 186 basis points, with the Italian 10-year yield at 4.08% on the secondary market

PETROLIUM

Wti loses 1.14% to 66.84 dollars a barrel, after closing yesterday at its lowest since December 2021.

GAS

Closure up by 3.35% to 44.34 euros al megawattora

CURRENCIES

The euro closed higher above the threshold of 1.06 dollars, supported by the rate hike announced by the ECB and by the weakening of the greenback caused by the banking turmoil in the USA. The exchange rate settled in the 1.0610 area

ORO

It rises 0.6% to $1,930.