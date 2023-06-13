The Milan Stock Exchange closes higher in the wake of Wall Street

Milan Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari closes on the rise in the wake of Wall Street

The Milan Stock Exchange closes on the rise. The last index Ftse Mib gains 0.57% to 27,566 points, reaching the levels of two months ago. The positive trend is in line with the other lists of the Old Continent which benefited from the performance of Wall Street, where S&P and Nasdaq, at their highest levels for 14 months.

The stock market was driven by the inflation figure in May, which suffered a sharp slowdown, reaching 4% on an annual basis, the lowest for two years. The inflation data fuels the possibility that the Federal Reserve will take a break to reflect on the rate hike policy. Meanwhile, investors are waiting on Thursday the ECB’s verdict on the cost of money and according to economists the institute should raise by 25 basis points. The best Stock Exchange in closing is Frankfurt, which closes the session with +0.79%, followed by Paris (+0.56%) and London (+0.30%). As for the spread, it stood at 163.3 points (from 167 on the eve) and the yield on BTPs at 4.05% (from 4.05%).

In Piazza Affari, after losing share in the morning, the banks tried to raise their head again with MPS in the front row (+1.68%). They went good oil stocks, benefiting from the positive trend of crude oil. Eni rose by 1%. Recordati (+2.6%), Stellantis (+1.7%) and Cnh (+3%) also stood out. Telecom Italia recorded a small gain of 0.16%, pending tomorrow’s board meeting during which news could emerge on the possible sale of the network. Outside the main basket, Mfe continued to run (+13.3% for A +7.3% for B).

CURRENCIES

On the currency market, the euro regained the threshold of 1.08 dollars, reaching 1.0819 dollars (from 1.0754 at yesterday’s close). The single currency is also worth 151.18 yen (150.15), while the dollar/yen ratio is 139.99 (139.62).

ENERGY

Oil is soaring: the July future on the WTI rose by 3.38% to 69.39 dollars a barrel. Finally, gas is on the rise: in Amsterdam it is traded at 35.79 euros per megawatt hour, up 15.3%.