The closure of the Milan Stock Exchange

The Milan Stock Exchange closes the last session of the week on the rise. The Ftse Mib marks a +1.56% to 27,825 points. Paris (+0.88%), Frankfurt (+1.64%), London (around parity), Madrid (+1.49%) and Amsterdam (+0.72%) were also positive. The positive start in the afternoon supported the performance of Piazza Affari of Wall Street in the wake of falling Treasury yields. Hopes in this sense were rekindled by the accommodating words of the president of the Atlanta Fed, Raphael Bostic, who spoke in favor of “slow and steady” rate hikes. Support also from the bet on the recovery of the Chinese economy, waiting for the growth targets to be defined (they will be disclosed after the session

In Milan, Inwit (+8.17%) took the lead after the 2022 accounts and higher-than-expected targets, and Amplifon (+6.73%), which closed above €30

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

MAYOR TECNIMONT:

Great data. Wabsim has raised the rating to INTERESTING, the target goes from 3 to 4.7 eu. The share closed at €4.18 (+6.91%)

PRYSMIAN:

Wins 1.8 billion euro projects in the Netherlands for offshore wind, BUY. The share closed at €37.95 (+4.19%)

STARS:

Rbc raises judgment from Hold to Outperform, target 19 euros. The stock closed at €17.67 (+2.7%)

BONDS

The spread continues to drop to 183 points against 187.5 at yesterday’s close. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond falls to 4.542%. The 10-year German Bund closes the week with a drop of around 1.7%, it is also the fourth consecutive week with the minus sign.

PETROLIUM

Prices are back on track. After they have yielded more than 2 points, they reset their losses. The rumors of the Wall Street Journal according to which the Emirates had scuttled the contracts United Arabs could leave OPEC, due to differences with Saudi Arabia. Prices were lifted by the denial reported by Bloomberg. . The United Arab Emirates have always officially confirmed their willingness to abide by the Opec agreements for the current year. Thus the WTI now rises by 0.27% to 78.37 dollars a barrel. Brent dropped 0.01% to 84.73 dollars.

GAS

Down 4% below 45.0 euro/MWh for the first time in a year, -41% since early January

CURRENCIES

The euro moves higher above $1.06 at 1.0614 (+0.18%). Closes the week with an increase of 0.5%.

ORO

Up to 1,843 dollars, it is starting to close a positive week with a gain of around +1.85%.