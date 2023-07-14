The Milan Stock Exchange in slow motion. Today the accounts of US banks

Slow opening for Piazza Affari

Opening under the banner ofuncertainty for Piazza Affari. after the races of the past few days. In early trading, the Milan Stock Exchange index remains within parity despite the good performance of Wall Street on the eve replicated overnight by the Asian markets. Today they publish i data for the quarter some large US financial companies. The first to come out should be that of JP Morgan [JPM.N] around 1pm. Citigroup is expected to release the statement at 2pm.

Bank purchases

Purchases also reward bankers today, with Bper and Mps which score the best performances of the main list with increases that for both exceed one and a half percentage points. Down the energy sector, with Enel which drops 0.44%.

Little moved it spreadto 168 points.

Inflation down but the Fed does not stop

Stock markets are accelerating on expectations of a gradual decline in inflation. Tonight, a member of the Federal Reserve, Christopher Waller , reiterated that two more rate hikes are needed to bring inflation back towards its target. “I see two more 25 basis point hikes needed within the reference range in the four remaining meetings this year to get inflation moving towards our target,” he said at an event at New York University on Thursday. consumer prices, which showed a cooling in the inflation rate, is “welcome” news, but “a number does not make a trend,” Waller specified.

The Monetary Fund on China

The International Monetary Fund says China‘s growth is slowing due to weakening private investment, falling exports and reduced domestic demand. Tonight, the spokeswoman for the organization, Julie Kozak, spoke about the situation of the second largest economy in the world during an event dedicated to the press.