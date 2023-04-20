Home » The Milan Stock Exchange is down (-1.1%). The ECB will raise rates again
The Milan Stock Exchange is down (-1.1%). The ECB will raise rates again

The Milan Stock Exchange is down (-1.1%). The ECB will raise rates again

The Milan Stock Exchange (-1.1%) is the worst in Europe. It resists 28 thousand

Closing down for the European stock exchanges with London essentially flat (+0.05%) at 7,902 points and Milan in the black spot (-1.10%). In Paris, the CAC yields 0.14% to 4,384 points, in Frankfurt the Dax lost 0.62% to 15,792 points. Investors ponder the words of the ECB president, Lagarde, according to which “inflation is still too high” and the ECB must use “all the tools at its disposal” to bring it back to the 2% target.

Government bond yields are rising

The bond market recovered slightly. The Ten-year Treasury Notes trade at 3.53%, up from 3.63% last night. Fed Funds futures prices show markets pricing in an 85% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in May, and also show a growing number of pundits positioning themselves for a similar hike in June. 10-year BTP at 4.32%, on the highs for a month.

The dollar basically flat

Euro dollar at 1.098, on yesterday’s levels. Aggressive comments from Federal Reserve officials and robust data on inflation trends in the UK and Eurozone questioned wagers that the Fed could end its rate-hiking cycle as early as June.

