The Milan Stock Exchange is increasingly driven by the banks

Stock markets in Europe rear their heads and prices rise to their highest levels since mid-June driven by purchases of energy and banking sector stocks which offset sales of technology. The Stoxx600 gained 0.4%. Stock markets are betting on the next rate hike by central banks. The increase in the cost of money will help the balance sheets of the bancvh Looking at the individual lists, Paris is the best with an increase of 0.79 percent. London also performed well, closing up by 0.76%, Frankfurt by 0.59%, Madrid by 0.72% and Milan by 0.36%. The half-yearly reports catalyze investors’ attention: Anglo American gained 3.34% after production results higher than expected, followed by Glencore (+4.2%) and Rio Tinto (+1.5%). Weak ASML (-4.88%) dragged down by fears of a chip crisis. Electrolux collapsed (-20%) after the red quarter and the announced disposals of up to 1 billion dollars to counter the losses. Bper Banca comes forward +1.5%, new medium-term high. Eni+0.8%. Tenaris +2%. Down Stm and Erg.

US labor market without surprises

Few surprises from the labor market data, new jobless claims fell to 228,000 from 237,000, the consensus was 240,000.

No improvement, but no worsening either, for the Philadelphia Federal Reserve index, at -13.5 in June, from -13.7 in May, the consensus was -10.

New signs of a slowdown in the real estate market. Sales of existing homes in June totaled 4.16 million units, up from 4.3 million in May. The consensus was 4.2 million. Last month, sales hit a five-month low.

The Conference Board super index marks a drop of 0.7%, slightly worse than what analysts expected

Stocks under scrutiny on Wall Street

Netflix -7% . The streaming television company said last night it expects third-quarter revenues of $8.52 billion, about 150 less than analysts had expected. For the rest, the second quarter data were positive, the battle against the illegal sharing of passwords and the launch of an economic service with advertising are working. Subscribers have in fact increased by 5.9 million units. The April-June period closed for Netflix with profit up more than 6% to $1.5 billion and revenue up nearly 3% to $8.2 billion.

Johnson & Johnson +3%. Second quarter results exceeded expectations. The company also raised its guidance. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.8, above estimates of $2.62. Revenues amounted to 25.53 billion, compared to 24.62 expected.

Tesla -4.5%. Total revenue rose 47% to $24.93 billion. Total automotive revenues increased 46% to $21.27 billion. Net income increased 20% to $2.70 billion, better than expected. The commercial policy choices made in the last year reduced profitability, the gross margin fell to 18.2%, from 25% a year ago.

Goldman Sachs +2%.

