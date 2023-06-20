The Milan Stock Exchange is the best in Europe even on the day of the decline

The week starts lower after Friday’s highs

Closing in red, albeit above the lows of the day, for the European stock exchanges, “orphans” on Wall Street (stopped for the Juneteenth holiday celebrating the emancipation and liberation of slaves. After last week’s one-month highs, sales on the continental indices jumped right from the early hours, triggered by Goldman Sachs’ cut in Chinese growth forecasts for the current year (from +6% to +5.4 %).

The parade of central bankers is not over

Investors continue to look to central banks: after the Federal Reserve’s pause in rate hikes and an ECB which, instead, is pursuing an aggressive strategy, attention is already on the news that will arrive this week from the Bank of England , by the Swiss central bank and, above all, by the parliamentary hearing of the head of the Fed, Jerome Powell. So at the close Paris lost 1%, Frankfurt 0.96%, London around 0.7%, Madrid 0.8% and Amsterdam 0.48%. Milan (-0.39%) was the best, only marginally penalized by the coupon detachment of four big names (Poste, Terna, Snam and Hera), which weighed on the performance of the Ftse Mib by -0.23%.

Well the banks

The banks (Bper +3%, Unicredit +2.27% and Mps +1.53%) and Telecom (+1.39%) do well on the main index, with the board of directors engaged from today to examine the new offers on the network infrastructural. In the spotlight, but with moderate reductions, Pirelli (-1.06%): the Italian government has exercised the powers of Golden Power on the shareholders’ agreement between the Chinese company of Sinochem and the Camfin holding by imposing stringent limits on governance and on any influences Beijing on the subject of technologies and IT systems of the Bicocca company. The market is now wondering about the next decisions of the Chinese shareholder.

Spread a 160 points

The euro confirms itself above the 1.09 threshold and trades at 1.0923 dollars (1.0927 at the start, from 1.093 on Friday). Euro/yen at 154.901 (154.91 at the opening, from 154.76). Dollar/yen at 141.823 (141.76 at the start, from 141.64). The price of crude falls on fears of a slowdown in demand in China, but reduces the declines compared to the previous hours: the WTI contract for August delivery trades at 71.32 dollars a barrel (-0.85%) and the same expiry of Brent at 76.08 dollars (-0.67%). Gas, after an 11% decrease at the start, eliminated the losses in the final and lost 0.02% at 35 euros per megawatt hour. Finally, the spread increased to 160 points, against 157 at Friday’s closing, with the yield at 4.12%, against the previous 4.03%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

