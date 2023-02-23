Wall Street shuts down after a brilliant start

The Milan Stock Exchange recovers after several consecutive sessions down. The indices closed in positive territory, but below the highs of the day. It was Wall Street that sank them and wiped out the initial gains. Piazza Affari (+0.65%) is the pink jersey. Paris rose by 0.25% and Frankfurt by 0.49%.

For today, concerns about aggressive central bank policies have been partially put on hold. In January, inflation in the Eurozone fell to 8.6% from 9.2% in December. From the other side of the ocean came data on GDP for the fourth quarter (revised to +2.7% against expectations for confirmation at +2.9%) and on inflation for the same period (revised slightly upwards) .

The US labor market continues to show strength: weekly jobless claims are decreased by 3,000 to 192,000 against expectations for a figure of 197,000.

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

CYBERSECURITY

In the spotlight after yet another hacker attack. Leonardo (closing price at 10.45 euros +0.97%), Cyberoo (5.6 euros +0.72%) Cy4gate (unchanged), Vantea, (5.54 euros +5.12) among the protagonists of the sector.

ENI

Margins and profits are disappointing even if at record levels, some sales are likely. The stock closed at €13.36 (-5.36%)

BONDS

Bond market in adjustment. Spread for the spread to 189 basis points from 194. The ten-year benchmark Btp (Isin IT0005518128) scored a last position at 4.37% from 4.46% in the final on the eve. The 10-year T Bond trades at 3.93%, slightly below yesterday morning’s value.

“Almost all” of the Fed governors, at their meeting earlier this month, had voted to curb hikes to 25 cents, after four consecutive three-quarter point squeezes that brought rates down to 4.5/4.75 %. The minutes of the meeting showed that supporters of the fifty basis point hike are in an almost negligible minority. The minutes also mention the fact that the risks of more persistent inflation remain “a key factor” for future decisions.

ENERGY

PETROLIUM

Wti at 75.58 dollars a barrel, up more than 2% compared to yesterday’s close. Last week, oil inventories in the United States rose again more than expected, reaching the highest since June 2021. They climbed by 7.647 million barrels according to data released by the Department of Energy, against expectations for an increase of 2 million barrels. Gasoline inventories decreased by 1.856 million barrels to 240.066 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.4 million increase.

GAS

After several days, above the threshold of 50 euro/MWh closing at 51 euro. Yesterday it closed at 49.3 euro/MWh. .

CURRENCIES

Euro little moved at 1.061 on the dollar after yesterday’s drop of 0.4%.

ORO

A 1.834 dollars an ounce, -0,4%.