Btp never so high since 2019

Despite the negative closure in the month of March (-1.3%) Piazza Affari conquered the crown of queen of Europe. At the end of the first quarter in fact, the Ftse Mib index marks an increase of 14.4%. The others are further back. Paris +13.1%, Frankfurt and Madrid +12%. Since the beginning of the year, London has to settle for a modest +2.4%.

Yields go down, prices go up

The performance of Piazza Affari has a precise interpretation. It’s called BTP. Since January, the price of the Italian 10-year bond has risen by 5.7% with a leap not seen since 2019. The result is linked to the decline in yields which went from 4.8% on 31 December to 4.1% on 31 March.

Banks climbed 14.1%

The recovery of government bonds was the fuel that fueled the rise of the banks whose weight on the index is preponderant. It is no coincidence that the improvement of the Ftse Banks Index in the quarter was approximately 14.1% for the general index.

Crack without consequence

Thanks to the levy of the banks Piazza Affari recovered 4.7% in the last week and achieved the best performance together with Madrid (+5%). Once again the reference was the banks considering that around the middle of the month the Svb Bank scandal exploded which led to the bankruptcy of the bank and two other American regional institutes. The long wave has arrived in Europe. Credit Suisse was saved by UBS with an acrobatic maneuver (bonds canceled and shares saved) and the listing of Deutsche Bank has had difficult days.

Stars in the sky over Wall Street

The United States stock market rises in the last session of the week, month and quarter. The Nasdaq gains 1%: +2.5% is the provisional weekly balance, +6% the monthly, +16% the quarterly. S&P500 +0.5%. +2.5% both the week and the month, +6% the quarter.

The Fed could slow down on rates

In February in the USA, consumer spending increased moderately after surging the previous month and inflation, while showing signs of cooling, remained high, which could lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates yet again this year.

Consumer spending on the rise

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.2 percent last month, the Commerce Department said. January data was revised upwards to 2.0% from a previously assumed 1.8%. Expectations Reuters had forecast a 0.3% increase.