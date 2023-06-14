Home » The Milan Stock Exchange lukewarm waiting for the Fed. Corre Tim
The Milan Stock Exchange lukewarm waiting for the Fed. Corre Tim

The European stock exchanges moved little before the key event of the day, the outcome of the Fed meeting. EuroStoxx50 Dax in Frankfurt and FtseMib revolve around parity.

Ftse 100 -0.2%. Signs of recovery for the UK economy. The GDP recorded an increase of 0.2% in April after -0.3% in March. The figure was driven by consumption, while construction remained at a standstill. The figure should prevent the UK from the recession initially expected in 2023.

Tim on the front lines

Tim earns 3%. The CEO of F2i Renato Ravanelli said that contacts are underway with the subjects involved in the dossier for the sale of the network, some newspapers report, according to which F2i could support the US fund Kkr, whose proposal opposes that of Cdp- Macquarie.

