Positive Milan Stock Exchange, waiting for US data on employment and GDP

The Milan Stock Exchange is off to a good start after the recent declines. The index hits 28,000 without being able to surpass it. The publication of the Fed minutes has not shed light on the future of rates. Further indications will come today from the US price index and GDP in the fourth quarter. The good momentum of automotive stocks continues on the stock market after the balance sheet data. At the forefront Stellantis and Pirelli. Eni down despite the increase in profits.

IMF: in 2023 the recovery will hit bottom and inflation will fall.

Kristalina Georgieva, Director General of International Monetary Fund, in an interview with the Indian agency Press Trust of India ahead of the G20 in Bangalore on February 24 and 25, said he expects 2023 to be a difficult year, with global growth expected to slow from +3.40 % from last year to +2.90%. But 2023 “could be a turning point, which would see growth bottom out and inflation finally slow down”. “It is very important that we come together at this challenging time,” Georgieva explained, referring to the meetings that will be held with finance ministers and central bankers.

The job market holds

“There are some positive factors such as the very resilient labor market in the US and Europe, the very strong performance of some emerging economies including India, and the fact that we can potentially anticipate the exit from the high inflation phase”, however – added Georgieva – “the uncertainties are high and in this situation having the possibility of an exchange with ministers and governors will allow us to define the right policies”.