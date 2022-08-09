Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-08-09 15:23:50 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Recently, the Ministry of Transport has publicly solicited opinions on the “Guidelines for Self-Driving Vehicle Transportation Safety Services (Trial)” (Draft for Comment). The “Guide” points out that under the premise of ensuring transportation safety, the use of autonomous vehicles to engage in taxi passenger transport operations in scenarios with relatively controllable conditions is encouraged. With regard to self-driving vehicles for transportation operations, the “Guidelines” states that conditionally self-driving and highly self-driving vehicles engaged in transportation operations should be equipped with drivers.

The Ministry of Communications issued a document to guide the further opening of the commercial vehicle autonomous driving safety EDR market?丨Industry outlet