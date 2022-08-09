Home Business The Ministry of Communications issued a document to guide the further opening of the commercial vehicle autonomous driving safety EDR market?丨Industry outlet
Business

The Ministry of Communications issued a document to guide the further opening of the commercial vehicle autonomous driving safety EDR market?丨Industry outlet

by admin
The Ministry of Communications issued a document to guide the further opening of the commercial vehicle autonomous driving safety EDR market?丨Industry outlet

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-08-09 15:23:50

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Recently, the Ministry of Transport has publicly solicited opinions on the “Guidelines for Self-Driving Vehicle Transportation Safety Services (Trial)” (Draft for Comment). The “Guide” points out that under the premise of ensuring transportation safety, the use of autonomous vehicles to engage in taxi passenger transport operations in scenarios with relatively controllable conditions is encouraged. With regard to self-driving vehicles for transportation operations, the “Guidelines” states that conditionally self-driving and highly self-driving vehicles engaged in transportation operations should be equipped with drivers.

The Ministry of Communications issued a document to guide the further opening of the commercial vehicle autonomous driving safety EDR market?丨Industry outlet

Recently, the Ministry of Transport has publicly solicited opinions on the “Guidelines for Self-Driving Vehicle Transportation Safety Services (Trial)” (Draft for Comment). The “Guide” points out that under the premise of ensuring transportation safety, the use of autonomous vehicles to engage in taxi passenger transport operations in scenarios with relatively controllable conditions is encouraged. With regard to self-driving vehicles for transportation operations, the “Guidelines” states that conditionally self-driving and highly self-driving vehicles engaged in transportation operations should be equipped with drivers.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Haitong strategy: next year's market amplitude will increase and annual yields are expected to need to be lowered |

You may also like

Gas on parity: EU gas reduction plan underway...

Stock exchanges today 9 August: EU lists down,...

Silver: after a phase of weakness, expected recovery....

Shaanxi’s automobile production in the first half of...

Banks, profits up to € 6.8 billion. Uncertain...

Fulian Industrial: Net profit in the first half...

Alibaba, Hong Kong green light to “primary” listing

US inflation, Pimco: recent weakness in commodities will...

Banks: Bank of Italy: mortgage rates rise to...

De Nora and green hydrogen, the stock also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy