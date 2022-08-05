On August 3, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the quality of telecommunications services in the second quarter of 2022.

In the second quarter of 2022, the national telecom user complaint rate was 25.8 person-times per million users. Among them, the appeal rate of telecom users involved in service disputes was 12.3 person-times/million users, accounting for 47.5%; the appeal rate of telecom users involved in tariff, charging, and marketing disputes was 9.7 person-times/million users, accounting for 37.6%; The complaint rate of telecom users regarding quality and information security was 3.9 person-times/million users, accounting for 14.9%. Complaint acceptance agencies of telecom users at all levels have handled and mediated user complaints in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Measures for Handling Appeals of Telecom Users”, effectively safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of telecom users.

The Internet Information Service Complaint Platform received a total of 335,600 complaints from Internet users. Among them, there were 148,200 complaints about channel feedback, accounting for 44.2%; 129,700 complaints about service functions, accounting for 38.7%; 29,900 complaints about personal information protection, accounting for 8.9%; 27,700 complaints about other types, accounting for 27,700 than 8.2%. Among the 139 Internet companies connected to the platform, 5 companies, including Beijing Changyou Times Digital, Guangdong Great Wall Broadband, and Chongqing Duxiaoman, failed to meet the 95% requirement for timely complaint handling. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has urged relevant companies to improve .

The 12321 Network Bad and Spam Report Acceptance Center (hereinafter referred to as the 12321 Acceptance Center) received a total of 31,400 valid complaints against bad mobile applications, a decrease of 25% month-on-month and a year-on-year decrease of 27%. Among them, there were 17,000 complaints involving information security issues, accounting for 54.2%; 13,800 complaints involving personal information and authority issues, accounting for 44.0%; and 568 complaints involving network security issues, accounting for 1.8%. Through industry self-discipline, the Internet Society of China, together with app stores and security testing manufacturers, removed 54 defective mobile apps from the shelves.

The 12321 acceptance center received 76,200 complaints about harassing calls, an increase of 53.0% month-on-month and a year-on-year decrease of 10.1%. 41,000 complaints about spam messages were accepted, up 47.8% month-on-month and 34.0% year-on-year. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has urged relevant telecommunications companies to verify and handle the above-mentioned complaints.