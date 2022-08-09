



Original title: The Ministry of Transportation issued a heavy document that autonomous driving has rules to follow

Securities Times reporter Han Zhongnan

On August 8, the Ministry of Transport released the “Guidelines for Self-Driving Vehicle Transportation Safety Services (Trial)” (Draft for Comment) (hereinafter referred to as the “Guidelines”) to solicit public comments. The launch of the “Guidelines” aims to adapt to the development trend of autonomous driving technology, encourage and regulate the application of autonomous driving vehicles in the field of transportation services, and further ensure the transportation safety of autonomous driving vehicles.

Pan Helin, co-director and researcher of the Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research Center of Zhejiang University International Business School, told the Securities Times reporter that without practice and application, data cannot be generated to further optimize autonomous driving technology. The “Guide” is a policy for the future of industrial development, which can further promote the innovation and implementation of autonomous driving technology, and test the reliability of the technology through practice and time.

Encourage commercial use of autonomous vehicles

The “Guide” points out that under the premise of ensuring transportation safety, the use of autonomous vehicles in closed bus rapid transit systems and other scenarios is encouraged to engage in urban bus (electric) bus passenger transport operations, and the use of autonomous vehicles in scenarios with simple traffic conditions and relatively controllable conditions Self-driving cars are engaged in taxi passenger transportation operations, and self-driving cars are used in road general cargo transportation in scenarios such as point-to-point trunk road transportation and relatively closed roads.

Industry insiders believe that while the “Guide” puts forward various requirements for the operation of autonomous vehicles, the core is to promote the commercial application of autonomous vehicles. Pan Helin believes that the document regulates some basic behaviors for the trial operation of autonomous vehicles, clarifies the responsibility for identifying autonomous driving accidents, and regulates and constrains future autonomous driving applications, especially the future pilot of autonomous taxis, and further Promoted the application of automatic driving scenarios.

Industry insiders judge that recent policy actions revolve around the same word – commercialization. The “Guide” is open to public consultation, which means that the commercialization of autonomous driving is gradually expanding from the pilot of a single city and a single region to the whole country.

Safety is the core

The introduction and commercial operation of autonomous vehicles cannot bypass the keyword “safety”.

At the level of vehicle access, the “Guidelines” clarifies that autonomous vehicles engaged in transportation operations shall comply with the relevant safety technical standards of the state and the transportation industry, handle motor vehicle registration in accordance with the law, and obtain motor vehicle license plates and motor vehicle driving licenses. In addition, self-driving taxis, cargo transport vehicles, passenger vehicles, etc. also need to meet different qualification requirements.

At the insurance level, autonomous vehicles engaged in transportation operations should be insured with compulsory motor vehicle traffic accident liability insurance, safety production liability insurance, and third-party motor vehicle liability insurance with an insurance amount of not less than 5 million yuan.

In addition, the “Guidelines” also clearly require that conditionally autonomous and highly autonomous vehicles engaged in transportation operations should be equipped with drivers, and fully autonomous vehicles engaged in transportation operations should be equipped with remote drivers or safety officers. The above-mentioned personnel all need to undergo systematic training and assessment, and obtain relevant professional qualifications.

The definition of liability accidents for autonomous driving has always been a major problem that plagues the commercial operation of autonomous vehicles. The core data and operation information of the vehicle can help the regulatory authorities to clarify the cause of the accident to a large extent.

In this regard, the “Guide” particularly emphasizes that operators of self-driving transport vehicles should dynamically monitor the vehicle and transmit it to the local transportation authority in a timely manner, especially in the event of an accident or failure of the self-driving function. Automatically record and store operating status information from at least 90 seconds before the incident to at least 30 seconds after the incident, including basic vehicle information, control mode changes, received remote control commands, operating status, human-computer interaction, and images inside and outside the vehicle Wait.

The “Guide” requires that if an autonomous vehicle transport operator fails to configure drivers as required, or fails to dynamically monitor the vehicle, the local transportation authority shall, in conjunction with relevant departments, comprehensively use such means as interviews, notification, and credit supervision. , and urge transportation operators to make rectifications.

Pan Helin told the Securities Times reporter that the “Guide” requires the provider of autonomous driving technology to supervise the safety performance of products throughout the process, which fully demonstrates the importance that the regulatory layer attaches to the safety of autonomous driving technology. At the same time, this also reflects the fact that the current autonomous driving technology is not yet mature, and it is still too early for the commercialization of complete unmanned driving without safety personnel.

