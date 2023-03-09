Latin America is a region where the territorial disputes of armed groups linked to drug trafficking and organized crime, political and gender-based violence, and environmental conflicts are intertwined in a lethal mix of extreme violence. In fact, the region is home to 39 of the 50 most dangerous cities in the world and at least 10 PCountries have recorded homicide rates exceeding 10 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, the threshold beyond which the UN considers levels of violence as epidemic. Most countries experienced similar trends to the previous year, with some exceptions. In Ecuadorfor example, homicides doubled compared to 2021.

The country that has experienced the most marked reduction, however, is The Saviorwhere only a few years ago the clashes between the state and criminal gangs such as the Mara Salvatrucha and the Barrio 18 had earned the country the epithet of “world capital of murders”. The young president Nayib Bukele has found in the imposition of a state of exception – which suspends certain constitutional guarantees of citizens – and a campaign of massive arrests, the perfect recipe for this purpose.

The pandemic effect on violence

By 2020, levels of violence had reduced virtually everywhere. Indeed, the restrictions imposed by almost all governments to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, such as mobility restrictions and border closures, had initially hampered the operational capabilities of criminal groupshelping to reduce homicides, at least temporarily.

However, criminal organizations quickly adapted to the new circumstances, stepping up online scams, disguising drug dealing activities as home deliveries and even using ambulances for drug trafficking. In Mexico and Central America, drug cartels offered aid to populations in economic difficulty, substituting themselves for the state, to “win hearts and minds” of the locals and thus reduce the latter’s chances of collaboration with the authorities.

The subsequent reopening has highlighted the temporariness of these results, with the aggravating circumstance that domestic violence has only worsened as lockdowns and worsening socio-economic conditions and early school leaving due to school closures – in countries where significant portions of the population do not have access to the internet – have fueled the pool recruitment for criminal groups. In 2021, cocaine flows have resumed vehemently: Central American countries have confiscated a record of almost 250 tons of this substance. As a result, violence has risen again in almost all Latin American countries.

2022: where homicides have increased

In some cases, however, this trend has continued into 2022. In Guatemala, homicides grew by 4.5%. While the increase is not significant, it is the first time in 12 years that violence has increased for two consecutive years. To the resumption of criminal activities must be added the progressive dismantling of the judicial system, which for some years has been concentrated in prosecuting political opponents and justice operators who in the past had collaborated with the UN International Commission against Impunity (CICIG), closed in 2019 after launching investigations against family members of former President Jimmy Morales.

Even the Costa Rica, among the safest and most developed countries in the region, has suffered a backlash. In 2022, the authorities recorded a rate of 12.6 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in the history of the country, with the violence concentrated in coastal towns such as Limón and Puntarenas, crucial hubs for maritime drug trafficking. The most striking case, however, is undoubtedly that ofEcuador. The Andean country, which coincides with coca-producing countries such as Colombia and Peru, had managed to reduce the levels of violence following a process of “legalization” of the country’s main gangs, including the well-known Latin Kings, promoted by the ex president Rafael Correa (2007-2017). However, the power vacuum left by their exit from the scene seems to have been filled by a growing number of criminal groups which, starting from 2020, are fighting for control of the territory and prisons for drug trafficking and distribution, causing an spate of violence that caused annual homicides to triple from about 1,200 to more than 4,500 in three years.

El Salvador: from black shirt to “virtuous example”?

In a complicated region, El Salvador stands out as a unicum. In 2015, the small country of 6.5 million inhabitants and the extension of Emilia Romagna recorded more than 6600 homicides , propitiated by the clashes between the main criminal gangs – the Mara Salvatrucha and the two factions of Barrio 18, which are estimated to have an army of more than 70,000 members – and the authorities, following the breaking of a “truce”. In 2018, the imposition of strict regimes of solitary confinement in prisons and a pass for the use of force by the government’s security forces Salvador Sanchez Ceren they helped to halve the homicides.

A further change in El Salvador’s security – it is defined as a “miracle” – occurred with the coming to power of Nayib Bukele in 2019. In 2020, daily homicides dropped from 9 to 5, and in 2021 even 3. Although Bukele attributed the results to his security policy, the Territorial Control Plan, it is now established that they were the product of secret negotiations with gang leaders, with which the government would trade social programs and better conditions of imprisonment in exchange for a reduction in violence and electoral support in the 2021 parliamentary elections, overwhelmingly won by Bukele’s party, New ideas.

Bukele’s change of course

In 2022 Bukele changed course. A breakdown in negotiations would have prompted the country’s main gang, the Mara Salvatrucha (or MS-13), to escalate violence that claimed 87 lives in just three days in late March. In response, the government launched what it calls a “war on gangs,” imposing a state of emergency, increasing penalties for gang-related crimes, and launching an unprecedented campaign of mass arrests. In almost a year, the authorities report the capture of more than 64,000 alleged pandilleros (gang members), arrests that have brought the total prison population to around 100,000 people, or 2% of the country’s adult population. the highest proportion in the world. The government plans to house 40,000 criminals in a new mega prison built in record time and recently inaugurated, where each inmate would have 0.6 square meters available, less than half the space that the European Union requires to transport livestock by road.

For now, the strategy seems to be working. The gangs have felt the pinch, loosening their territorial control and reducing extortion, their historic economic engine that affects about a fifth of the country’s economic activity. Indeed, 2022 ended as the least violent year in the country’s recent history, with “only” 495 violent deaths, for a rate of 7.8 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Public approval also reflects the perception of improvement: about 80% of Salvadorans support the crackdown.

Arbitrary detentions and the rule of law

The “Bukele method” is not without its critics. Human rights defenders such as Human Rights Watch have denounced the inhumanity of these measures, which effectively pulverize the right to defense and due process, documented thousands of arbitrary detentions and reported the deaths of at least a hundred people under suspicious circumstances in prisons. The government has also changed the criteria for counting homicides, excluding for example i gang members killed by the security forces and human remains found in mass graves.

Bukele, strengthened by the results achieved and by the popular acceptance of these measures, rejected the accusations against the sender. However, the case of El Salvador raises two questions: are these measures and their results sustainable over time? And then, can the rule of law be sacrificed to fight crime?