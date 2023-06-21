the mission to Ukraine, the referendum in Mali

An African delegation traveled to Ukraine last weekend to support the efforts of mediation of the African continent in the conflict caused by the Russian invasion. RaiNews reports the words of the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, a member of the mission together with representatives of Comoros, Congo, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia, according to whom “Russian missiles do not help peace”: the reference is to the bombings that hit Kyiv during the visit of the African delegation, forcing it to reach the bomb shelters. According to Africa Rivista, the initiative – which also coincided with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tabboune’s trip to Moscow – was strongly desired by the Brazzaville Foundationfounded by a former adviser to Jaques Chirac with important economic interests in the African continent.

Le Point Afrique defines African peace mediation as “weakened” by the defections at the last minute: the president of Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso, that of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and that of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, in fact canceled their participation shortly before departure, being replaced by officials of more low rank. And even the intensification of the violence of the conflict certainly does not create ideal conditions for dialogue. Barbara Plett Usher of BBC News instead focuses on the possible reasons that lead the South African president Ramaphosa to take the lead in this initiative. Among them, the growing US pressure towards the non-alignment of the African continent, aimed above all at a country, such as South Africa, accused of supplying arms to Moscow. Finally, Africanews reports on the visit of the African delegation to the places of the massacre loofahduring which African leaders placed memorial candles at a small memorial outside a church.

Horn of Africa: Eritrea returns to Igad, tensions in Ethiopia

Ll’Igadthe Intergovernmental Authority on Development acting in the Horn of Africa, has reinstated theEritrea after 16 years of absence from the organization. Africa24 talks about it, according to which this decision suggests the ambition of the country led by Isaias Afewerki to play a leading role in promoting regional peace and security. It is also a step towards the modernization and revitalization of the Igad, reforms that were taken into account at the 14th regular meeting of the organization.

Not far away, in Ethiopiainstead the skirmishes between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the government of Addis Ababa. The Ethiopian Electoral Commission, in fact, rejected the appeal of the TPLF which asked to obtain official recognition again as match, to be able to take part in next year’s election competition in Tigray. According to the TPLF, the rejection of the appeal violates the Pretoria peace accords, thus foreshadowing possible new tensions between the two fronts.

The constitutional referendum in Mali

On Sunday the citizens of the Mali they went to the polls to vote on the proposal for a new constitution. Nigrizia writes of “a building that is being built on fragile foundations”: la new constitution provides for the creation of a Senate, an independent Court of Auditors and decentralized territorial authorities; but also the strengthening of the role of the president who would also head the Superior Council of the Judiciary, could submit bills to parliament and would also have the power to dissolve it.

Jeune Afrique also talks about the referendum consultation, the results of which are not yet known to date: the words of the head of the ruling junta are reported Like Goita who invited Malian citizens to approve the draft Constitution. Goïta, at the helm of the regime of colonels in office since August 2020 after a coup d’état, has focused heavily on the concept of “national sovereignty”breaking the alliance with France against the jihadists and veering towards a pro-Russian approach.

Cover photo EPA/GCIS SOUTH AFRICA HANDOUT

