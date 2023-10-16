The Mixed Effects of Remote Work: Examining the Impact on Employees and the Economy

to remote work during the pandemic, it was not as simple as pressing a switch and instantly reaping the benefits. Numerous studies have since been conducted to examine the impact of teleworking on employees and the economy as a whole.

One clear effect of remote work has been the harm inflicted upon companies engaged in physical work in urban centers. As people stopped commuting to their workplaces, urban retailers and stores experienced a decline in business. The number of clothing stores in city centers decreased by eight percent, general stores decreased by seven percent, and grocery stores decreased by two percent. However, some businesses, particularly grocery stores, managed to thrive in the suburbs as remote workers relocated.

The rise of remote work has also had an impact on housing markets. Rents began to rise in previously affordable areas as remote and hybrid workers abandoned expensive urban housing. This has presented a challenge for low-income workers who are unable to afford the move to wealthier suburbs where retailers now operate. However, economists believe that remote work may lead to declining incomes in rural and suburban areas, ultimately making housing more affordable in those regions.

The flexibility of remote work has generally benefited working mothers, allowing more of them to stay in the workforce. A study found that the percentage of employed mothers increased in sectors that accepted teleworking between 2009 and 2019. While remote work narrowed the employment gap between mothers and childless women, there is still progress to be made in achieving equal opportunities.

However, women, in general, appear to bear a higher toll when it comes to progressing in their professional careers while working remotely. Studies have shown that teleworking can have a negative effect on the amount of feedback junior employees, especially women, receive. Women also face more unfair questions about their productivity, regardless of their work location.

As for productivity, studies have produced conflicting results. Some research suggests that teleworking caused a decline of between 8 and 19 percent in productivity, while others indicate a 4 percent decline for individual workers. On the other hand, there have been studies reporting increases in productivity of 13 and even 24 percent. The approach taken by employers plays a significant role in the productivity outcomes of remote work. Support from well-trained managers and opportunities for in-person collaboration make a significant difference.

Currently, many workplaces are operating in a new hybrid phase, with offices occupied at about half the pre-pandemic level and a quarter of U.S. workdays expected to continue to be remote. This suggests that some of the effects of teleworking are likely here to stay, and experts predict a new normal where remote work becomes a permanent aspect of the modern workforce.

