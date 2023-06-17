The Moby Fantasy lands in Olbia: «It is the largest ferry in the world»

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the launch in China and the crossing up to Livorno, the baptism in Olbia. Now the Moby Fantasy, the latest arrival and flagship of the Moby company, can start connecting Livorno with Olbia. Precisely in the center of Gallura, on a day of celebration, the christening and presentation of the giant of the Mediterranean, costing 160 million euros, 237 meters long by 33 wide and with a gross tonnage of 69,500 tons, can carry up to 3,000 people who will stay in 441 cruise ship standard staterooms.

The green flagship

The new green flagship is the first ferry in the world to obtain EEDI3 certification with savings in terms of emissions of over 50% compared to traditional ferries used on similar lines. With over 3,800 linear meters of garage, it can carry up to 1,300 cars or 300 trucks. The novelty also concerns the engines, four of the latest generation with a power of 10.8 megawatts each, for a cruising speed of 23.5 knots, with peaks of 25.

The renovation

«The baptism of Moby Fantasy represents a new beginning for all of us, it is not a point of arrival but a starting point to look to the future with enthusiasm and with the awareness of having completed a virtuous path of restructuring that will allow us to grow and consolidate our market – said Achille Onorato, managing director of Moby -. We await the arrival of the second ship, Moby Legacy, in the autumn, which will be deployed on the route to Sardinia, offering this splendid island the opportunity to be served by the youngest and most sustainable fleet at sea”.

The Danish project

The Danish studio OSK Ship Tech designed the new boat, which has the standards of a cruise ship, based on a concept created by the owner Vincenzo Onorato. «The construction of these two ships responds primarily to sustainability, environmental but also social criteria which I am sure will be recognized and appreciated by our customers. The shipping sector is going through a moment of profound change, there are still many turbulences dictated by the European regulations on fuels and the new regulations to which we will have to pay continuous attention – the managing director still argues -. For this reason, we are planning investments in the refitting of the fleet for 36 million euros, 40% of which will be co-financed thanks to the Pnrr and carried out in Italian shipyards, generating a further positive impact on our territory and which will allow us to achieve an overall reduction of fleet emissions by 32% exceeding the requirements set by the Fuel EU».

In autumn the twin

The sister ship Moby Legacy will arrive in the autumn and has recently successfully passed sea trials. “The arrival of the two ferries, both built in the Chinese shipyards of Guangzhou – underline the group – strengthens the industrial growth plan of the leading company in the transport of goods and passengers in the Mediterranean and their entry into service will have important repercussions both on the Tuscan territory Sardinian, generating an employment impact of 500 new jobs between direct and induced”.