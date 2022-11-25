Listen to the audio version of the article

The whale returns to the sea. For the Moby shipping company of the Onorato group, with the approval of the Milan court for the composition with creditors, a new course opens which sees the Aponte family within the team. And at the same time, almost due to a game of “singular coincidences”, a new period in the field of transport also begins. Between January and February, the two largest ships in the segment between ferries and cruise ships will be launched and will sail in the Mediterranean.

Closed the game to the court

The counterpart from the Milan court is only the last phase of a game that has been going on for some time and for which a solution had already been glimpsed since last March. When with a joint note the Aponte family and the Onorato family communicated that «they have reached an agreement aimed at a capital increase in Moby Spa by the MSC group». A capital increase «aimed at paying off Tirrenia in AS to allow the immediate recovery of the Moby group and in the interest of its 6,000 workers. The MSC group will enter Moby with a minority stake». Last April, the bankruptcy court had admitted the composition with creditors proposal that a few weeks earlier the judicial commissioners of Tirrenia had “expressed an overall positive judgment on the stability of the plan” which provides for an agreement on the restructuring of Cin’s debt towards the former Tirrenia . A game closed with the balance and excerpt formula and the payment of 82 million euros in favor of Tirrenia in extraordinary administration. Then the meetings of the creditors, the approval of the debt restructuring plan and finally the homologous.

The mobilization

In support of the workers of the shipping company then a series of initiatives and a mobilization that involved both the workers and the trade union organizations as well as the institutional representatives of the islands. The aim of the awareness campaign is to safeguard jobs and links with the islands. The new course of the company, which sees the Aponte family becoming shareholders, is accompanied by a novelty that concerns the transport sector. A first novelty will concern the image of the ships. We will go from cartoon characters to the whale painted on the sides of the ferries. What company representatives define as a “back to the future” with the historic symbol of Moby, a company that for the first time in Italy, starting in 1982, introduced graphics on the livery of ships with the Moby Blu. were the other initiatives, such as Moby Ale designed by Ettore Sottssass junior, Moby Baby Two with Lupo Alberto and the Mc Kenzie family, fruit of the brilliant pen of the cartoonist Silver. Then Princess Anastasia who brought the stylizations of Northern European cities to the Baltic. Finally, the Looney Tunes branded Warner Bros and Batman, Robin, Wonder Woman, Superman and the superheroes of DC comics.

Hybrid ships and the challenge of the Mediterranean

Then there is the challenge of the Mediterranean with the two futuristic ships, halfway between ferries and cruise ships. These are the Moby Fantasy and Moby Legacy, presented at the Rimini TTG. Two new flagships which, as underlined by the group «will revolutionize the very concept of travel to Sardinia, will be engaged in the routes between Livorno and Olbia and will be halfway between a ferry and a cruise ship, with top-quality on-board services ». Two giants that will have the hybrid fuel formula costing around 160 million euros each and considered (for the segment they cover) the largest in the world. As for the numbers, in addition to an associated industry of about 500 new jobs, it goes from 237 meters in length to 32 in width, with a tonnage of 69,500 tons. And then a capacity of 2500 passengers, 550 cabins, 3800 linear meters up to 1300 cars or 300 trucks. And then, in addition to the tailgate, there are also the side doors to facilitate loading and unloading operations.

Jobs safeguarded, now second level agreements

For the trade union organizations that have followed the whole story from the beginning, this is an “important step” for an equally important restart. “We will be vigilant to make sure that everything goes on as planned and that jobs are protected – says Arnaldo Boeddu, general secretary of Filt Trasporti – at this point it is necessary to proceed with the second level agreements concerning the personnel employed within the group”.