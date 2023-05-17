The Montecatini-Edison merger and more: Mediobanca opens its archives

Mediobanca opens its archives until 1973

It was 1966 when Montecatini merged with Edison giving life to Montedison SpA through what has been called “the merger of mergers”, one of the most famous operations in Italian industrial and financial history. The volume published by Mediobanca “The Montecatini – Edison merger (1965 – 1971). Materials from the Mediobanca Archive” signed by Giorgio La Malfa and Taddeo Molino Lovaallows us to promptly reconstruct those events, already the subject of numerous journalistic and historical investigations, offering a new point of view on the economic history of those years.

The book, presented at the headquarters of Mediobanca on May 17 in the presence of the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, is the result of the new amount of materials made available by the Vincenzo Maranghi Historical Archive which today makes available, also in digital version, the documents up to 31 December 1973, which include those on the “merger of mergers” which took place between the years 1966 and 1970. The Historical Archive, opened for consultation in 2019, had already made available the documents of the first 20 years, from the foundation of the‘Banking Institute of Piazzetta Cuccia in 1946 until 31 December 1966.

The volume collects unpublished minutes and documents covering the period from the birth of Montedison through the Montecatini-Edison merger up to the assumption of the presidency of the company by Eugenio Cefis and would never have seen the light without the punctual reconstruction through the unpublished papers present in the Mediobanca archives. “…From the minutes of the meeting of 19 July 1965 in which the two CEOs entrust dr. Cuccia, the determination of the exchange ratio clearly emerges that the banker was already aware of the project…” writes Renato Pagliaro, Chairman of Mediobanca, in the preface of the volume.

