The more things happen, the more you buy?Global asset management giants increased their holdings of Huaxing Capital by HK$170 million within a month, and BlackRock and HSBC Global also increased their stakes



Financial Associated Press, February 18th (Reporter Cheng Mengqi)The news that the controlling shareholder Bao Fan lost contact directly hit the stock price. On February 17, Huaxing Capital closed down 28%, and the biggest intraday drop exceeded 50%.

Strangely, according to data from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on February 14, Fidelity International increased its holdings of Huaxing Capital by HK$170 million in just over a month.

Why do global asset management giants have a soft spot for Huaxing Capital, which is in troubled times? Not only that, Fidelity International is not the only institution that has continuously increased its holdings in Huaxing Capital. The reporter found that since the beginning of this year, institutions that have increased their holdings in Huaxing Capital also include BlackRock, HSBC Global, etc., and become capitals that have reduced their holdings in Huaxing Capital.

Source: Huaxing Capital in the vortex of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, what kind of secrets are hidden in the capital market in the transactions with these institutions?

Huaxing Capital is in constant turmoil, and Fidelity International keeps buying

Huaxing Capital is in constant turmoil. First, the personnel changes of Huaxing Securities were exposed: the former chairman of Huaxing Capital Cong Cong and directors Wang Hui and Ma Ning withdrew, and five directors Xiang Wei, Tao Jian, Chen Yang, Xin Xin, and Wang Cheng joined the board; Bao Fan assumed the post of chairman; Supervisor changed from Dong Jianjin to Zheng Yi; senior executive Cui Qiang withdrew. Immediately afterwards, Caixin took the lead in unraveling the mystery of the controlling shareholder Bao Fan’s disappearance.

At present, Huaxing Financial holds 63.83% of the shares of Huaxing Securities, and is the largest shareholder of the company. Huaxing Financial is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huaxing Capital Group, and its actual controller is Bao Fan. As a veteran of the capital market, Bao Fan worked for Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse in his early years. According to earlier media reports, Bao Fan’s record includes leading Tencent’s strategic investment in JD.com in 2014; Huaxing Capital participated in Didi and Kuaidi in 2015 , 58.com and Ganji.com, Meituan and Dianping.com and other well-known Internet mergers and acquisitions.

When Huaxing Capital fell into hidden turmoil, Fidelity International continued to buy this company.

According to data from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, from January 5 to February 14, Fidelity International’s shareholding in Huaxing Capital increased from 5.08% to 8.14%, and the number of shares held increased by about 17.39 million shares to about 46.25 million shares. During this period, the average stock price was 9.817 Hong Kong dollars, and the increase in holdings involved about 170 million Hong Kong dollars.

It is reported that Fidelity International, founded in 1969, is an international asset management giant. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA, employs more than 70,000 people worldwide, and has offices in 25 countries and regions around the world. And China is also its largest incremental market in recent years. Fidelity International has established offices in Shanghai, Dalian and Beijing, with a total of more than 1,900 employees. Fidelity’s domestic investment research team already has comprehensive investment capabilities covering stocks, fixed income, multi-assets, and systematic/quantitative investments, and has effectively integrated ESG analysis into the entire investment process.

Fidelity opened its new site in Shanghai, and new fund products have been accepted

Since the continuous increase in Huaxing Capital on January 5, Fidelity International’s increase in Huaxing Capital’s holdings has reached 170 million Hong Kong dollars on February 14, and this time coincides with Valentine’s Day, which is also quite commemorative for Fidelity International day.

On the same day, Fidelity Fund Management (China) Co., Ltd. held an opening ceremony at the International Financial Center, No. 8 Century Avenue, Shanghai. General Manager Huang Xiaoyi said at the ceremony: “Relying on Fidelity’s deep experience in investment, pension and ESG, we will strive to Combining global vision and local capabilities, we provide Chinese investors with a wealth of investment and pension solutions, helping them achieve their long-term financial goals.”

Two months before its opening, Fidelity International had just obtained a Chinese public fund business license, becoming another wholly foreign-owned public fund after BlackRock Fund and Neuberger Fund.

According to public information, Fidelity Fund was approved for establishment on August 6, 2021, and obtained a securities and futures business license issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on December 9, 2022.

As one of the largest asset management institutions in the world, after obtaining the public fund license, Fidelity Fund submitted its first product application non-stop. According to the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Fidelity Heritage 6-month holding period stock securities investment fund has been reported and is still under approval.

Fidelity, BlackRock, and HSBC have increased their holdings in Huaxing this year

The loss of contact with the actual controller affects the nerves of the capital market, and there are not a few institutions that have increased or decreased their holdings in Huaxing Capital this year.

According to the summary of Futu Securities, in addition to Fidelity Fund, institutions that have increased their holdings in Huaxing Capital this year include: BlackRock disclosed on January 31 that it increased its holdings by 28 million shares; HSBC Global Asset Management increased its holdings by 35.23 million on January 31. shares; American Century Investment increased its holdings by 46,500 shares on January 31. Among them, HSBC Global and BlackRock have increased their holdings in Huaxing Capital on the same level as Fidelity Fund.

Source: While Futu and other international big-name asset managers continued to increase their holdings in Huaxing, a small institution called Chengcheng Capital fled precisely before the hurricane arrived. On January 5, it disclosed that it had reduced its holdings by 6.8 million shares.

It is reported that Chengcheng Capital was established in Shanghai in 1999 and is an investment fund with a partner structure. Its investment strategies and methods are not limited to industries or development stages. The companies it has invested in involve communication software, enterprise software, branded consumer goods, etc. The investment scale ranges from less than US$1 million to US$10-20 million, and concentrate the capital and time invested on a small number of investment projects as much as possible, and hope to have a relatively high proportion of shares for each investment project.