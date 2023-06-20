The Moscow Stock Exchange is up 30%, behind only the Nasdaq

Moscow Stock Exchange +30%

The sanctions are bending the Russian economy? In the climate of ideological confrontation generated by the invasion of Ukraine, even the numbers undergo a twist based on the number of fans. So everything becomes relative. The sanctions? For Putin’s friends (red shirt) it is clear that they don’t work given that the GDP in the first quarter fell by just 1.9%. So nothing dramatic. For the adversaries (NATO light blue shirt) they work because the drop in revenue has sent the state budget into the red by 2.4 trillion rubles (about 26 billion euros). A not frightening figure even if it must be kept in mind that, despite the standing of a great planetary Power, the economy of the Federation is about a third of Italy’s.

The Moscow Stock Exchange brings everyone together among the various fans. The verdict is clear: the worst is over for stock markets even if the cannons are still thundering. Year-to-date Moex is up more than 30%, second best in the world just behind the Nasdaq, hitting a 14-month high. In addition to the energy bigs, steelmakers also extended gains after Severstal’s chief executive reported stronger operating results in the second quarter.

And now we wait for oil

The situation could even improve considering that OPEC and its allies are trying to drive up the price by cutting supply. The alliance’s crude output is down 670,000 barrels/day according to the latest Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights. OPEC production fell to 28.16 million barrels in May.

Several countries introduced scissors totaling 1.66 million barrels in an attempt to halt the decline in prices. The alliance then sanctioned on June 4 that these reductions will have to be confirmed until the end of 2024. Saudi Arabia has even announced an extra cut of 1 million barrels for July. However, there is a country that does not seem to respect these indications and that is Russia. Its refineries processed 5.49 million barrels in the week of June 8-14, the highest in 2 months, the US reported. Bloomberg.

This is almost 200,000 barrels more than the previous week. In February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that Moscow would cut 500,000 barrels or about 5% of production. Novak himself then insisted on numerous occasions on the fact that Russia is implementing the cuts as promised, but the increase in exports by sea raises doubts among OPEC partners themselves.

The Russian economy slows down but not much

“Russia is restoring its daily refinery throughput as the spring maintenance season is largely over. We will see the last of key facilities, including Kirishi, in the St. Petersburg region come back online in early July. Refinery cycles will fully return to pre-maintenance volumes,” a said Bloomberg, Viktor Katona, head of petroleum analysis at investment house Kepler.

The effects of the boom are felt. For the World Bank Moscow’s economy will contract by just 0.2% in 2023, much smaller than last year’s 2.1% decline, thanks to increased purchases from India and China and flow to European countries that have banned imports of Russian oil, but import huge quantities of crude from the two countries and also from the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Turkey. India alone, notably, increased imports of Russian crude by 1,500% in May to more than 2.15 million barrels per day. In short, even the sanctions work on the basis of the fans.