The most beautiful villages in Italy to the test of integrated investments

A look at Europe before starting again from the territories. This is the challenge for the next few years on the table of Regions and municipalities which will have several billion euros available for Integrated Territorial Investments (ITI), aimed at culture, tourism, sustainability, energy transformation and digitalisation. The goal is an intelligent, sustainable and inclusive Europe 4.0. The prospects and state of the art of ITIs in our country was one of the topics on the agenda of the National Assembly of the Most Beautiful Villages in Italy, which opened in Sambuca di Sicilia in which mayors and administrators of 345 small common. «The challenge for the small villages – says Natale Di Giovanna, commercial director of Municipia, a company of the Engineering group that takes care of supporting the cities in this process – is to intercept the funds to carry out projects that build value for the territories, overcoming the logic of the bell tower.

Hence the opportunity for the municipalities to resort to the public-private partnership as a tool capable of bridging the gap of skills and availability of people within the Administrations to implement territorial revitalization projects”. A model that helps smaller and less structured administrations to intercept resources on the model of what happens abroad. “In Germany, 96 ITI (Integrated Territorial Investment) projects have already been launched, but Italy is also moving and after Lombardy, which started first, new initiatives are on the launch pad in the North and in the Centre-South” adds Di Joanna. Among the best practices presented to the Assembly is the “Invalmalenco” project, with a dowry of 120 million, of which 50 million are already available, for the next 7 years for 4 Lombard municipalities that have a total of less than 5 thousand inhabitants. “In the next few years we will have to learn to think not only about smart cities but about smart territories: from the smart cities of the past to the augmented cities of the future, Europe is changing priorities and launching the challenge to localisms: to get better everyone needs to get out of the fence and from the old logic that the grass is always greener on the other side» concludes the commercial director of Municipia.

Discounts with the agreement with Tivùsat

An agreement was also signed between the association of the most beautiful villages in Italy and Tivùsat, the free satellite platform of tivù srl which belongs to Rai and Mediaset. The aim is to promote awareness of the possibilities that the platform guarantees users the availability of the television signal where digital terrestrial does not arrive, is too weak, where there is interference or where it is not received in its entirety. In this context, the association undertakes to promote the diffusion of the platform in the most beautiful villages in Italy and Tivùsat works to define, with the producers of certified equipment, discounts on purchases for the inhabitants of the villages themselves. According to Stefano Luppi, managing director of tivù srl «the agreement represents an important step as it is aimed at interlocutors, the most beautiful villages in Italy, with whom our company can – through tivùsat – help overcome some critical issues in the reception of the free Italian television offer’.