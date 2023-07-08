The most expensive dog in the world costs 1.4 million euros

In China, dogs of the Tibetan Mastiff breed are being auctioned off for exorbitant sums. STR / Freelance Photographer via Getty Images

Tibetan Mastiffs are among the most expensive dogs in the world. They are popular in China because of their size and thick fur.

A golden mastiff is said to have sold for 12 million yuan in 2014, making it the most expensive dog in the world.

A dog is said to have been sold three years earlier for the equivalent of 1.1 million euros. It was also a dog of the Tibetan Mastiff breed.

dogs the Breed Tibetan Mastiff (or Tibetan Mastiff) are among the most expensive dogs in the world. In China, people are willing to pay exorbitant sums for the four-legged friends, who are conspicuous for their size and thick fur.

The most expensive dog in the world?

According to AFP reports, the world‘s most expensive dog was auctioned off in 2014. A golden mastiff changed hands for 12 million yuan at a luxury pet auction in east China‘s Zhejiang Province. The AFP relies on reports on Chinese television. An enormous sum when you consider that the animals live to be ten to fourteen years old on average.

The breeder justifies the price by saying that lion blood flows through the dog’s veins. At least in appearance, the dog is reminiscent of a lion. According to the breeder, he measures an impressive 80 centimeters and weighs around 90 kilograms.

Crossbreed of dog and lion?

The myth that Tibetan Mastiffs are a cross between a dog and a lion has persisted for decades. However, this has been scientifically refuted. It is also not a cross with a mastiff, although the probably most expensive dogs in the world are also called Tibetan mastiffs.

The Tibetan Mastiff has been recognized as a purebred dog since the 1960s. It is an ancient breed from Tibet that served as a guard dog.

The animals have enjoyed particular popularity among wealthy Chinese in recent years – and are therefore among the most expensive dogs in the world. As early as 2011 there were reports that a dog was auctioned for over one million euros. This was also a golden Mastiff that was sold in China.

One of the most expensive dogs in the world: This Tibetan Mastiff cost 1.1 million euros. picture alliance / dpa | Ren Jf

However, the figures cannot be officially confirmed. Insiders tell AFP that dealers are driving prices up by buying each other’s dogs at inflated prices. It is difficult to prove whether the money actually flows – and whether it is actually the most expensive dog in the world.

