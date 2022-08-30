Original title: The most expensive is 1,000 yuan! The iPhone 14 Pro Max or 9999 yuan will cause a heated discussion

The most expensive is 1000 yuan! The iPhone 14 Pro Max or 9999 yuan will cause a heated discussion

Apple’s 2022 autumn new product launch conference will be held on September 7 (1:00 a.m. on the 8th in China). At that time, new products such as the iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch will be officially released.

Today, a topic of #iPhone 14 Pro Max or 9999# topped the Weibo hot search list, causing heated discussions among netizens.

For comparison, the release price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is: 8,999 yuan for the 128GB version, 9,799 yuan for the 256GB version, 11,399 yuan for the 512GB version, and 12,999 yuan for the 1TB version.

That is, Compared with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 1,000 yuan more expensive.

Regarding the starting price of 9999 yuan, some netizens ridiculed: “What dollar am I missing? I am missing 9999”, “Conscience, no more than 10,000 yuan, only 9999 yuan” and so on.

According to previous reports, the iPhone 14 series will have four models this year, namely the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro series will abandon the Liu Haiping design, Instead, the new exclamation mark hole-digging screen will be adopted, and the screen ratio will be further improved.

At the same time, the series will also be fully upgraded in terms of performance, imaging, etc., equipped with A16 chip and 6GB of memory, and the main camera will be upgraded to 48 million pixels, which is said to pave the way for 8K video.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: