The most expensive yacht in the world: It belongs to this oligarch

The Eclipse is the most expensive yacht in the world. Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

The super yacht Eclipse accommodates 40 guests on six decks with 24 cabins. She has numerous leisure facilities, including a pool, cinema and disco, as well as four motor boats and twenty jet skis. Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich commissioned the yacht and is still the owner. The yacht has been in Turkey since last year. The construction price was 637 million euros, after renovations the value is now 850 million euros. This makes the Eclipse the most expensive yacht in the world.

The super yacht Eclipse stands for pure luxury. She offers space for 40 guests on six decks with 24 cabins. So that they don’t get bored, there are four motor boats and twenty jet skis on board. There should also be a submarine. Alternatively, you can pass the time in the 16 meter long pool, the cinema or the disco. With a length of 162.5 meters, she is one of the longest yachts in the world.

There are different reports about the exact value of the Eclipse. It was built in Hamburg in 2010 by the Blohm+Voss shipping company, which does not publicly announce the construction price. According to media reports, the construction price was 637 million euros.

read too 15 million euros for Villa am See: These are the ten most expensive houses in Germany in 2022

The city Hamburg estimates the value at 850 million euros. The fact that the value is increasing could be related to various conversions, including in the port of Barcelona. This makes the Eclipse the most expensive yacht in the world.

Russian oligarch is the proud owner of the Eclipse

But who owns the mega yacht? Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich commissioned and still owns the ship.

That almost changed last year. In the wake of European sanctions against Russian oligarchs, Abramovich had to relocate the yacht to the Turkish port of Bodrum. There she lies As of the end of April 2023 still.

read too 2 million dollars for a dinner: This dinner is the most expensive in the world – but hardly anyone is allowed to order it

Even if the Turkish coast is one of the most beautiful in the world, Abramovich can no longer fully use his ship. Quite an expensive treat, considering that the cost of maintaining a super yacht is estimated at around 20 percent of its original value each year. The costs add up through port fees, fuel costs and the wages of the 70-strong crew on board.

This super yacht is currently for sale

However, the Eclipse is not currently for sale. But the super-rich with the wherewithal could go for the super yacht AHPO instead. Yacht broker Moran Yacht & Shipping has listed the yacht as since February 2023 Sell. Although the AHPO is only 115 meters long, it costs “only” 330 million euros. The previous owner is Canadian-Jamaican billionaire Michael Lee-Chin.