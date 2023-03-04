The most fragrant straight-screen mobile phone in the same range!OnePlus Ace 2V goes viral before launch: more than 200,000 people make reservations

On March 4th, OnePlus will release a new OnePlus Ace 2V product on March 7th. OPPO Mall shows,The number of reservations for OnePlus Ace 2V exceeded 170,000, the number of reservations for the official flagship store of OnePlus Tmall exceeded 30,000, and the number of reservations for the two platforms exceeded 200,000the popularity is hot.

This phone can be called the most fragrant direct screen phone at the same price, becauseThe machine is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, and its competitors are equipped with Dimensity 8200In contrast, Dimensity 9000 is more competitive.

It is reported that Dimensity 9000 adopts TSMC’s 4nm process, and the CPU adopts “1+3+4” three-cluster Armv9 architecture, including 1 super-large core Cortex X2, 3 large-core Cortex A710 and 4 small-core Cortex A510. The CPU frequencies are 3.05GHz, 2.85GHz and 1.8GHz respectively, and the Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU is integrated, and the running score of AnTuTu has exceeded 1 million.

In addition to being equipped with the Dimensity 9000 chip, OnePlus Ace 2V also eliminated the screen plastic bracket. The screen frame is only 1.46mm, and the chin is only 2.31mm. It may be the straight-screen mobile phone with the highest front appearance.

OnePlus Li Jie said that many manufacturers are still using plastic brackets, which can simplify the design of mobile phone reliability and structure. Although the texture is sacrificed, the cost savings can also be said to increase profits. Counting each model, it may be as high as several thousand. Tens of thousands or even hundreds of millions, this is not an easy product decision.

In addition, OnePlus Ace 2V also supports 80W wired flash charging, and the battery is still durable after 4 years.