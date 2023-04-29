Home » The most important Appenzell export: a Quöllfrisch is everywhere
Business

The most important Appenzell export: a Quöllfrisch is everywhere

by admin
The most important Appenzell export: a Quöllfrisch is everywhere

The most important Appenzell export: a Quöllfrisch is everywhere

In around 30 years, the regional brewery Locher has become one of the largest breweries in Switzerland. Why actually? We interviewed a marketing expert, a tourism expert and a beer connoisseur.

The production hall of the Locher brewery in Appenzell.

Image: Andrea Tina Stalder

The Landsgemeinde in Appenzell is also a folk festival. Then the beer flows in the pubs of Innerrhoden’s main town, Appenzell beer of course. But the beer from the Locher brewery is no longer only drunk in the Appenzellerland. The Swiss breweries no longer like to be elicited exact numbers. But after the big corporations Heineken and Carlsberg, Locher should be number three. This would make it the largest independent brewery in Switzerland.

See also  Egypt: Cairo will host the World Urban Forum in November

You may also like

Ban ChatGPT? This is how Novartis, ZKB, Coop,...

Intesa Sanpaolo: green light from the shareholders’ meeting...

The seventh art: awards dedicated to cinema and...

Coop lancet Glacé “Alex Jacky”

The shadow of the extra tax on credit:...

04/29/2023 – Drawing of the Glückspirale numbers: With...

Cleaning the air and reselling CO2: the patent...

49-euro ticket and Corona-Warn-App: That will change in...

Pd, Elly Schlein’s “magic circle” infuriates the big...

Record profits in the crisis – is the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy