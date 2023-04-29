The most important Appenzell export: a Quöllfrisch is everywhere In around 30 years, the regional brewery Locher has become one of the largest breweries in Switzerland. Why actually? We interviewed a marketing expert, a tourism expert and a beer connoisseur.

The production hall of the Locher brewery in Appenzell. Image: Andrea Tina Stalder

The Landsgemeinde in Appenzell is also a folk festival. Then the beer flows in the pubs of Innerrhoden’s main town, Appenzell beer of course. But the beer from the Locher brewery is no longer only drunk in the Appenzellerland. The Swiss breweries no longer like to be elicited exact numbers. But after the big corporations Heineken and Carlsberg, Locher should be number three. This would make it the largest independent brewery in Switzerland.