The most important cryptocurrencies at a glance

Authors:

Ashley Oerth, Senior Investment Strategy Analyst

Drew Thornton, Head of Thought Leadership, Investment Solutions

Short Summary

Over time, several cryptocurrencies have emerged that want to solve some critical points of Bitcoin – by optimizing or completely overhauling the underlying technology.

From an investor’s perspective, cryptocurrencies are changing rapidly. Bitcoin was originally seen as an uncorrelated asset class, but today it behaves very much like a cyclical, risky asset.

Hardly any asset class divides the financial world like cryptocurrencies. Are Bitcoin & Co. in a bubble that will deflate once investors become aware of some basic truths about cryptocurrencies? Or ring them underlying blockchain technology a new era of decentralized systems for our financial system?

Cryptocurrencies are a unique asset class with particular strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.

Cryptocurrencies: an overview

Cryptocurrencies were invented during the depths of the global financial crisis as an alternative to the traditional banking system. In 2008, against the background of tumbling news about bank failures, the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto published the white paper that laid the foundation for cryptocurrencies. In a clear reference to the raison d’être of digital currencies, Satoshi wrote the January 3, 2009 British Times headline in the first mined block of Bitcoin:

“Chancellor of the Exchequer on the verge of putting together the second rescue package for banks” – with which he expressed his deep distrust of the banking system in the eyes of many. Thus began the fascinating experiment with purely digital, cryptographically secured assets.

After the financial crisis, Bitcoin initially remained a niche in our economy. The crypto currency made it into the news during this time, especially in connection with thefts or hacker attacks on crypto exchanges. The first dramatic price increase came in 2017 – and catapulted cryptocurrencies into the public eye. A retail investor-driven price rally coincided with the launch of bitcoin futures on the US CME.

The development of cryptocurrencies

However, cryptocurrencies had already evolved and changed a lot before that. In the years leading up to the 2017 rally, other popular cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin (2011), Dogecoin (2013), Tether (2014), and Ethereum (2015) were conceived and launched. For them, the underlying technology has either been optimized (like Litecoin) or completely overhauled (like Ethereum). Today, the well-known cryptocurrency tracker CoinMarketCap.com puts the number of cryptocurrencies in existence at more than 20,000.

Fig. 1. There are many different types of cryptocurrencies and they serve different purposes.

The market share shows the relative share of the market capitalization that is accounted for by the cryptocurrency universe (coins and tokens). As explained in the PDF, the claim of these crypto assets to serve as a store of value is questionable. There are many factors to consider. Sources: CoinDesk, CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap.com, Coin.Dance and Invesco. As of January 12, 2023. Cryptocurrency count sources: CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

store of value

These crypto assets aim to provide secure methods of storing value. However, their value fluctuates considerably. Pioneer:

1) Bitcoin (39,61 %)

2) Litecoin (0,68 %)

software platforms

These “software” cryptocurrencies are like a decentralized computer, with programs stored and executed on blockchains. Pioneer:

1) Ethereum (19,26 %)

2) Cardano (1,27 %)

3) Solana (0,67 %)

Stablecoins

Stablecoins don’t have a store of value debate because their value is fixed to an underlying asset, such as the US dollar. Pioneer:

1) Tether (7,53 %)

2) USD Coin (5,00 %)

3) Binance USD (1,85 %)

payment orientation

These crypto assets rely on scalability to enable fast payments and are often owned or created by a company. Pioneer:

1) BNB (5,12 %)

2) XRP (2,11 %)

Memecoins

Memecoins evolved from memes and are perhaps the easiest to criticize for lacking a value proposition. Pioneer:

1) Dogecoin (1,17 %)

2) Shiba Inu (0,57 %)

In understand cryptocurrencies let’s dive into the seemingly opaque world of cryptocurrencies to introduce and assess this segment. We begin with Bitcoin’s rise from the global financial crisis to today. This is followed by an explanation of the blockchain and how it works. We then examine some facets of bitcoin and the most common questions, such as: is bitcoin a currency? Is Bitcoin Digital Gold?

We also take a look at the value proposition and valuation approaches for cryptocurrencies. After that, we provide insights into some of the major cryptocurrencies and the technology behind them. Finally, we assess the risks and potential long-term development of cryptocurrencies.

From an investor’s perspective, cryptocurrencies are changing rapidly. Bitcoin was originally seen as an uncorrelated asset class, but today it behaves very much like a cyclical, risky asset.

Fig. 2. Bitcoin correlations are often understated

Sources: Bloomberg and Invesco. As of December 31, 2022. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.

Find out more and read the PDF

Material Risks

The value of investments and the income from them are subject to fluctuations. This may be partly due to changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested when redeeming their Shares.

Important information

This is marketing material and not investment advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require the impartiality of investment or investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable, nor is the trading ban before their publication.

The views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change at any time