These are the most popular destinations for Easter and summer: City breaks are trendy and a few love the Swiss in particular After the Corona peak, the tourism industry is preparing for the first year of travel without major restrictions. Nevertheless, questions remain. And an exclusive analysis shows which destinations are particularly in demand.

Parasols as colorful as Easter eggs: Beaches like this one in Sardinia, Italy, are likely to be crowded in the upcoming holidays. image: Imago/Jöran Steinsiek

Masks, disinfectants, vaccination cards: the past travel seasons were characterized by the corona protection measures. After the peak of the pandemic, the tourism industry is now gearing up for the first year without major Covid restrictions. But is the industry prepared for the onslaught? Which destinations are most in demand? And what is the situation for train passengers? An overview of the most important questions and answers about the Easter weekend and the summer holidays.