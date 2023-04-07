Home Business The most important questions and answers
Business

The most important questions and answers

by admin
The most important questions and answers

These are the most popular destinations for Easter and summer: City breaks are trendy and a few love the Swiss in particular

After the Corona peak, the tourism industry is preparing for the first year of travel without major restrictions. Nevertheless, questions remain. And an exclusive analysis shows which destinations are particularly in demand.

Parasols as colorful as Easter eggs: Beaches like this one in Sardinia, Italy, are likely to be crowded in the upcoming holidays.

image: Imago/Jöran Steinsiek

Masks, disinfectants, vaccination cards: the past travel seasons were characterized by the corona protection measures. After the peak of the pandemic, the tourism industry is now gearing up for the first year without major Covid restrictions. But is the industry prepared for the onslaught? Which destinations are most in demand? And what is the situation for train passengers? An overview of the most important questions and answers about the Easter weekend and the summer holidays.

See also  Covid overwhelms consumption: 123 billion in spending lost. Food, communications and bills on the rise

You may also like

New plants? The Region pays for the training

Fengtai Station Transportation Hub South Hub “drilled” out...

Corruption? TX Group involved in Austrian scandal

Berlusconi’s assets divided among his children. But the...

Fuels, the race continues; petrol over 2 euros...

Introducing two new intercontinental all-cargo routes at the...

Every fourth Swiss household is affected

Silvestri, “the false rumors about Lollobrigida spread by...

Heating oil prices in Jena up-to-date: Best price,...

Cassina buys Zanotta: the union under the banner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy