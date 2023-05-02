Who is entitled to maternity benefit? What amounts are realistic? And which contact points are the right ones? Here are the most important facts that expectant mothers need to know.

New parents enjoy a variety of privileges in Germany. Also financially. In particular, the legislature has provided comparatively comprehensive protection for expectant mothers. Because hardly any state benefit is uncomplicated in Germany, the requirements for so-called maternity benefit are not exactly self-explanatory.

ARZT&WIRTSCHAFT has compiled the most important questions and answers for you.

What is maternity benefit and who can claim it?

Maternity benefit is a so-called wage replacement benefit. Expectant mothers with their own job receive them if they no longer earn any income due to their pregnancy. Whether you are entitled and if so, where you have to apply for maternity benefit depends, among other things, on your insurance status.

Basically: If there is an entitlement to maternity benefit, then only during the statutory maternity leave periods. These usually begin six weeks before the expected date of birth and end eight weeks after the birth.

Which institutions pay maternity benefits?

Contact person for those with statutory health insurance

Women who are employed six weeks before the expected date of birth and are insured with a statutory health insurance company must contact their health insurance company if they want to receive maternity benefit.

Contact person for mini-jobbers

Anyone who has private or family insurance and is in marginal employment can also apply to the BAS for maternity benefit.

How much is the maternity benefit?

The amount depends on the average net salary in the three months before the start of maternity leave. The maximum amount of maternity leave from statutory health insurance companies is 13 euros per day. The BAS maternity benefit is paid once and is capped at 210 euros.

When does the employer have to pay a supplement to maternity benefit?

However, in order to save high-income mothers from financial losses, the employer has to top up the difference to the net amount if the maternity benefit from the health fund is not sufficient. The Employer Subsidy is therefore always due when the monthly net of the (expectant) mother is more than 390 euros.

Does the employer have to pay the subsidy themselves?

No, an application is required for this. Ideally, pregnant women should inquire early on what information the boss needs for this, as the regulations can vary depending on the practice or clinic. It is also important that pregnant women first apply for maternity benefit from the insurance company/BAS and only then contact their employer.

What is the difference between maternity pay and maternity pay?

Maternity benefit is a benefit that is paid during maternity leave. Maternity protection wages, on the other hand, must be paid by the employer if the pregnant woman or young mother before the beginning and after the end of the maternity protection period because of a employment ban not allowed to work.