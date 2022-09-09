Listen to the audio version of the article

Queen Elizabeth II was an automobile enthusiast. In 70 years of her reign, many media have jumped to the headlines thanks to the use by Majesty of her. In addition to being for decades the only citizen who could travel to the UK without a license, given that the driving permit was issued in “Her Majesty’s name”, Elizabeth II in her youth acquired mechanical skills thanks to training at the Women’s Auxiliary Service where he worked as a driver and mechanic. Many cars hosted Buckingham Palace, including eight Bentley, Daimler and Rolls Royce branded limousines used for official travel. Now with the death of Queen Elizabeth II one of the most important pages of history closes.

Land Rover Defender

You say Land Rover Defender and you immediately think of Queen Elizabeth II, who has always been very attached to the British off-road vehicle. Many images depict her and her husband Philip of Edinburgh on board a Defender, starting with the first version launched in 1948. Overall, Queen Elizabeth II has owned over 30 Land Rover Defenders. Staying at Land Rover, the Queen was a great user and Range Rover, the ideal way to move between her properties.

Jaguar e Bentley

A Queen at the wheel of a Jaguar? Of course. Elizabeth II has been photographed several times at the wheel of the Jaguar Daimler V8 Super LWB, delivered to the British royal house in 2001 and modified to make life on board more comfortable. A few examples? A central support on the armrest designed to house the iconic bags of her Majesty. Moving on to Bentleys, it ranges from custom built limousines to Mulsanne used for two years or the recent Bentley Bentayga.