The most perfect full screen at the moment! BOE Announces Exclusive Supply of Nubia Z50 Ultra

Today, Nubia released the Nubia Z50 Ultra. With its amazing 6.8-inch full screen and the brand-new fourth-generation under-screen camera solution, this phone has brought a flawless piece, which can be called the most perfect phone at the moment. Full screen.

Now,BOE officially announced that the extremely high-quality screen on the Nubia Z50 Ultra is exclusively supplied by it.

Nubia Z50 Ultra adopts the “one drive one” technology pioneered by BOE, that is, one pixel circuit drives one OLED pixel unit,On the basis of not reducing the pixel density of the camera area, this solution increases the amount of light entering the camera area under the screen by optimizing the spatial arrangement of the pixels in the camera area. The “camera area” and the “main display area” can simultaneously achieve a high resolution of 400PPI.

In addition, based on the powerful optical simulation capability and imaging algorithm, the circuit design is further optimized to reduce the degree of light diffraction, reduce glare and greatly improve the imaging resolution. The perfect experience brought by the screen.