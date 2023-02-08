Home Business The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the new BMW X5 official image released: Domestic production will be snapped up
Business

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the new BMW X5 official image released: Domestic production will be snapped up

by admin
The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the new BMW X5 official image released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

Recently, BMW officially announced theMid-term facelift X5According to the official picture, the car has made certain adjustments in the exterior and interior, which is more innovative than the current model.

The new car continues BMW’s family-oriented design language, but the style change is more obvious. The shape of the headlights is sharper, and the internal light source layout has also undergone major changes. The same changes also occurred on the front bumper.The front grille of the new car will adopt a luminous designEnhance recognition and sense of the future.

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The side lines are relatively sharp, which effectively creates a sense of strength. With the large-size dense-spoke rim, the overall aura is full, and the taillight style has also become the latest family style. The interior adopts a similar layered light source layout, and the visual effect after lighting Outstanding, more three-dimensional.

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The interior changes are more obvious.The center console is replaced with the latest integrated large-size screen, and the latest iDrive 8.5 car-machine system is introducedwhich effectively improves the technological atmosphere in the car. In addition, the center console adopts a design that is biased towards the driver’s side, bringing a stronger sense of wrapping and protection.

It is worth mentioning that the car is also equipped with a device similar to a luminous light strip on the center console, and it is marked with the words X5. After being lit, it can be used as an ambient light and can also show its identity.

See also  Lange Construction Steel Week Inventory: Market Price Fluctuation Strengthens, Transaction Demand is General Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

In terms of power,The new BMW X5 sDrive40i, xDrive40i and X6 xDrive40i are equipped with a new-generation 3.0T inline six-cylinder engine, and are still supported by a 48V light hybrid systemthe maximum power of the system is increased to 280kW, the maximum torque is increased to 519N m, and the 0-96km/h acceleration time of the xDrive40i model is shortened to 5.2 seconds.

The X5 M60i xDrive model continues to be equipped with a 4.4T twin-turbocharged V8 engineAt the same time, a 48V light-hybrid system is also added. The maximum power of the system is 390kW, the maximum torque is 750N m, and the acceleration time from 0-96km/h is 4.2 seconds.

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

In addition, the plug-in hybrid version still exists, and the X5 xDrive50e PHEV replaces the previous xDrive45e.The maximum power of the system is increased to 360kW, the maximum torque is increased to 700N m, and the acceleration time from 0-96km/h is increased to 4.6 secondsIn terms of transmission, all the above models are equipped with an 8-speed automatic manual gearbox.

The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

The car will still be domestically produced in the future. With its brand-new appearance and interior, more technological configuration, and price advantage, it has considerable advantages when compared with Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and other models, and it is bound to be favored by domestic consumers again. chase.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

“Shooting at school”: storm over Fazzolari, he denies,...

Fineco, a record-breaking 2022: this is why the...

Blanco destroys the flowers of Sanremo: “I didn’t...

Intesa SanPaolo, the Messina CEO: ‘In the Champions...

Banco Bpm, record profitability: dividend rises to 0.23...

Flavia Perina attacks Giorgia Meloni. The premier is...

Connetty, the advertising “magician” industrial holding earns 50%...

Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates and...

Resignation for Delmastro? Not at all: the undersecretary...

ICA 2022, interviews with the winners

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy