The most popular luxury mid-to-large SUV, the official image of the new BMW X5 is released: Domestic production will be snapped up

Recently, BMW officially announced theMid-term facelift X5According to the official picture, the car has made certain adjustments in the exterior and interior, which is more innovative than the current model.

The new car continues BMW’s family-oriented design language, but the style change is more obvious. The shape of the headlights is sharper, and the internal light source layout has also undergone major changes. The same changes also occurred on the front bumper.The front grille of the new car will adopt a luminous designEnhance recognition and sense of the future.

The side lines are relatively sharp, which effectively creates a sense of strength. With the large-size dense-spoke rim, the overall aura is full, and the taillight style has also become the latest family style. The interior adopts a similar layered light source layout, and the visual effect after lighting Outstanding, more three-dimensional.

The interior changes are more obvious.The center console is replaced with the latest integrated large-size screen, and the latest iDrive 8.5 car-machine system is introducedwhich effectively improves the technological atmosphere in the car. In addition, the center console adopts a design that is biased towards the driver’s side, bringing a stronger sense of wrapping and protection.

It is worth mentioning that the car is also equipped with a device similar to a luminous light strip on the center console, and it is marked with the words X5. After being lit, it can be used as an ambient light and can also show its identity.

In terms of power,The new BMW X5 sDrive40i, xDrive40i and X6 xDrive40i are equipped with a new-generation 3.0T inline six-cylinder engine, and are still supported by a 48V light hybrid systemthe maximum power of the system is increased to 280kW, the maximum torque is increased to 519N m, and the 0-96km/h acceleration time of the xDrive40i model is shortened to 5.2 seconds.

The X5 M60i xDrive model continues to be equipped with a 4.4T twin-turbocharged V8 engineAt the same time, a 48V light-hybrid system is also added. The maximum power of the system is 390kW, the maximum torque is 750N m, and the acceleration time from 0-96km/h is 4.2 seconds.

In addition, the plug-in hybrid version still exists, and the X5 xDrive50e PHEV replaces the previous xDrive45e.The maximum power of the system is increased to 360kW, the maximum torque is increased to 700N m, and the acceleration time from 0-96km/h is increased to 4.6 secondsIn terms of transmission, all the above models are equipped with an 8-speed automatic manual gearbox.

The car will still be domestically produced in the future. With its brand-new appearance and interior, more technological configuration, and price advantage, it has considerable advantages when compared with Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and other models, and it is bound to be favored by domestic consumers again. chase.