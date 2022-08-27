A real earthquake that suffered by LastPass, company known for the homonymous password manager, the most widespread freemium password manager and which operates on different systems, including computers, plug-ins for browsers, smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

The company announced that it had suffered a security breach with the theft of technical data and even a portion of the software’s source code. “Two weeks ago, we detected unusual activity within parts of the LastPass development environment. We concluded that an unauthorized person gained access to the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account and stole parts of LastPass’s proprietary source code and technical data. Our products and services function normally ”. The company announced that it immediately adopted the necessary risk reduction and containment measures, then adopting advanced safety measures.

L and Master Password of users would not have been compromised, since they are never stored, remaining unknown to the company, but user data has not been touched, but the attackers have stolen portions of the source code and proprietary technologies of LastPass. LastPass does not recommend any corrective or preventive action on accounts to its customers.