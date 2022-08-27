Home Business The most popular password manager in the world has been hacked. Here’s what happened
Business

The most popular password manager in the world has been hacked. Here’s what happened

by admin
The most popular password manager in the world has been hacked. Here’s what happened

A real earthquake that suffered by LastPass, company known for the homonymous password manager, the most widespread freemium password manager and which operates on different systems, including computers, plug-ins for browsers, smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

The company announced that it had suffered a security breach with the theft of technical data and even a portion of the software’s source code. “Two weeks ago, we detected unusual activity within parts of the LastPass development environment. We concluded that an unauthorized person gained access to the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account and stole parts of LastPass’s proprietary source code and technical data. Our products and services function normally ”. The company announced that it immediately adopted the necessary risk reduction and containment measures, then adopting advanced safety measures.

L and Master Password of users would not have been compromised, since they are never stored, remaining unknown to the company, but user data has not been touched, but the attackers have stolen portions of the source code and proprietary technologies of LastPass. LastPass does not recommend any corrective or preventive action on accounts to its customers.

See also  Preserving, methane goes up by more than 1,000%

You may also like

Gas, tight on the radiators: turned on a...

70% of employees in the Internet industry are...

Series 7 shipments drop ahead of Apple Watch...

Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive, Tesla’s “economy” is now...

Changan Ruicheng PLUS debuts!It is expected to sell...

Flat tax, to school from Russia. Here are...

Far East Shares Anchors the “Double Carbon” Target...

Full of gunpowder flavor! Huawei Mate50 is just...

Pernigotti, Toksoz sells to Jp Morgan “Immediate reopening...

Viewpoints | CIFI Yongsheng Service: Crossing the Cycle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy